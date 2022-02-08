“Ultimately, there is no satisfying way to determine the worth of these families’ pain,” Rodriguez said in his judgment on Monday. He called the case “unprecedented in kind and scope.”
The compensation comes after a separate trial last year, in which the court concluded that the Air Force did not flag a conviction that may have prevented Kelley from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting. The court found in 2021 “that the Government failed to exercise reasonable care in its undertaking to submit Kelley’s criminal history to the FBI” and therefore held that it was “60% responsible” for the attack and injuries.
The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post on the compensation.
Kelley first opened fire outside the small community church; the casualties came after he sprayed bullets at the congregation inside before he fled the scene and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Who is Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman officials say killed churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Tex.?
Kelley enlisted in 2010 and served as a logistical readiness airman at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told The Washington Post in the aftermath of the shooting. He had a string of legal troubles beginning as early as 2012, when he was court-martialed and sentenced to a year in military prison for assaulting his wife and child.
Following his prison sentence, Kelley was reduced in rank and released from the military with a bad conduct discharge in 2014. Earlier that year, he was also charged with a misdemeanor count of mistreatment, neglect or cruelty to animals in El Paso County, Colo., where he lived at one point, records show.
A lawyer representing some of the families, Jamal Alsaffar, said they were pleased with the judge’s award.
“These families are the heroes here. While no amount can bring back the many lives lost or destroyed at the hands of the government’s negligence, their bravery in obtaining this verdict will make this country safer,” he told the Associated Press.
Read more: