Fumes from the fire engulfed the building, sending residents fleeing through smoke-filled hallways. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said the victims had mostly died of smoke inhalation — the youngest was 2 years old.
Several families on Tuesday alleged safety violations led to wrongful deaths. The lawsuits were filed on behalf of the families who are being represented by Ben Crump, a well-known civil rights attorney, and the New York law firm Weitz & Luxenberg.
They did not publicly detail complaints but named housing companies, investment groups and property developers as responsible, according to a statement from Crump’s legal team, and allege that negligence caused wrongful deaths and injuries for the survivors.
“Many of us believe that if these were White citizens and you had 17 people lose their lives and others catastrophically injured, that we would not even only be talking about civil liability … we would be talking about criminal culpability,” Crump told reporters outside the building.
He added that many victims had faced “miserable, awful deaths” from smoke inhalation.
Most of the dead were immigrants from Gambia and other parts of West Africa; many were Muslims. A large Islamic funeral was held last month, with more than a thousand community members crammed into the streets around the Islamic Cultural Center in the Bronx to observe the public service.
Sheikh Musa Drammeh, a religious leader and community activist in the Gambian immigrant community, led the event — and blasted what he saw as discrepancies in social and economic well-being that led to the deaths.
“People are dying because they lived in the Bronx. They will never achieve their American Dream because they lived in the Bronx,” Drammeh said at the time. He added that if the residents had lived “in midtown Manhattan,” their deaths may not have occurred.
The lawsuits, filed in Superior Court in the Bronx, name Bronx Park Phase III Preservation — the joint venture that owns the building — along with the Bronx Phase III Housing Co. and three investment groups as defendants. The lawsuits do not specify monetary damages, nor mention specific safety violations.
A spokesperson for the building’s owners denied they were responsible and told the Associated Press: “The complaints filed today allege that last month’s tragic fire was caused by the negligence of the building’s owners and their agents,” spokesperson James Yolles said. “We believe the facts will show that allegation to be false.”
Some residents have agreed to move into another development near the damaged building, Twin Parks North West, Yolles added. “We continue to work around-the-clock with our property management, social service and relocation assistance teams to support and assist Twin Parks North West residents.”
Fatiah Touray, whose family members died in the blaze, appeared to welcome news of the lawsuits.
“I’m devastated by the loss of so many of my family members. I lived in that building for 22 years,” she tweeted. “Although we are Black, working class African immigrants … we are not fungible,” she added, directing her message to Mayor Eric Adams (D).
Officials have pointed to a malfunctioning space heater used in a bedroom as the cause of the fire, and to two interior doors left open that enabled deadly smoke to spread throughout the building.
Investigators are looking into why the doors were left open, as regulations require that doors be equipped with the self-closing mechanisms. City officials have also said the safety doors in the Twin Parks North West complex, where the fire occurred, had been repeatedly flagged by inspectors for failing to close properly.
“No individuals should have to have space heaters. No individuals should have doors that do not close,” New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has previously said. “There were conditions in that building that should have been corrected. There were conditions in that building that should have been inspected.”
New York State last month announced a $2 million fund to aid tenants affected by the fire.
Bronx Park Phase III Preservation has said in a statement in the aftermath of the fire that its owners were “devastated by the unimaginable loss of life caused by this profound tragedy.”
“We are cooperating fully with the fire department and other city agencies as they investigate its cause, and we are doing all we can to assist our residents,” the statement said last month. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, and we are here to support them as we recover from this horrific fire.”
A trio of investment firms purchased the 19-story Bronx tower two years ago, The Washington Post has reported. The fire illuminated a striking contrast between investor landlords, whose portfolios have flourished with deals based on government incentives, and the residents of buildings who say too little attention has been paid to guarantee such homes are suitable for tenants.