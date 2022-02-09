“Our goal remains continuing to ensure that there is guidance that helps school districts stay open … Ninety-eight percent of schools are open,” she said. Her remarks came as the director of the CDC on Tuesday said “now is not the moment” to end masking requirements, after a major teachers union called for a review of CDC guidance as cases decline.
Business leaders, academics warn of long-term economic impacts of Japan’s border closureReturn to menu
TOKYO — Business leaders and academics are urging Japan to reopen its borders to business travelers and students, arguing that the prolonged closure is creating an undue burden on the country’s economy and cultural influence that will outlast the pandemic.
Japan has banned nonresident foreigners from entering the country for nearly two years, which has left hundreds of thousands of students, families and business travelers in limbo as they wait for the country’s reopening. The restrictions are in place at least through February, and business lobbies and academics are increasingly sounding the alarm about long-term impacts of the country’s isolation.
During a news conference Wednesday, representatives of American and European business lobbies said the closure has deterred foreign investments in Japan and imposed significant burdens on foreign companies operating here. They argued that neighboring countries are gaining economic advantages as their groups’ member companies downsize operations in Japan because they are unable to bring in the workers they need. Last month, Japan’s largest business lobby called on the government to lift the entry ban.
“Quite frankly, the current travel restrictions on nonresidents can only create doubt about Japan as a reliable long-term partner for foreign business,” said Christopher LaFleur, special adviser to the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan.
About 150,000 international students have remained in limbo for two years or attended classes remotely during U.S. or European overnight hours. That number is shrinking, though, as students give up hope and desert their plans to enter Japan, said Matthew J. Wilson, dean and president of Temple University’s Japan campus. Many have decided to study in South Korea, Taiwan, Europe and now Australia and New Zealand, which have announced reopening plans after two years of closure, Wilson said.
“On a long-term basis, the continuing restrictions … [have] eliminated tens of thousands of future contributors, supporters and advocates of Japan, by deflecting international students to other destinations or causing them to simply give up,” Wilson said.
Japan’s omicron variant infections have been surging, but serious cases and deaths have remained low. The vast majority in the country have received two vaccine doses, though the rollout of boosters lags behind the government’s timeline. Polls show the border closure remains politically popular in Japan.
500,000 deaths reported globally since omicron was detected, WHO saysReturn to menu
A half-million deaths have been reported since the omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, calling the death toll tragic in the age of effective vaccines.
About 100,000 of those deaths occurred in the United States, WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said during an online Q&A session. He said it was “tragic, beyond tragic” to witness in a country where vaccines are available free, noting that millions of people in the United States are resistant to being vaccinated.
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths rose for the fifth consecutive week, with the 68,000 fatalities reported last week, representing a 7 percent jump from the previous week. Although cases are declining in the United States, WHO officials said many countries have not hit the peak of omicron. They called for people to continue masking and maintaining distance to help drive down transmission.
“You will not need to wear a mask forever,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said. “We will not need to physically distance forever. But for now, it’s really important that we be careful.”
Analysis: Canada’s Trumpian trucker protests show the global radicalization of anti-vaxxersReturn to menu
In Canada — yes, Canada — the confederacy of anti-vaxxers came out of the shadows for “Freedom Convoy 2022,” a protest of angry truckers that snowballed in the Ottawa winter to include a wider class of the governmentally aggrieved. At their worst, demonstrators have urinated on the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. But despite the lack of widespread violence, the diverse alliance of outraged citizens — from Confederate flag wavers to dancing libertarian hipsters — appear to share common purpose: shutting down the Canadian capital on a quest to end vaccine mandates.
In the United States, Republican glee at the spreading, city-paralyzing protests in “liberal Canada” came under fire from Canadian officials, who insist they won’t budge on the spark that lit the demonstrations — a vaccination mandate for truckers transiting the U.S.-Canadian border. But as the convoy gains international traction — from social media to European and Australian streets — Canada is becoming an unlikely symbol of the radicalization of the anti-vaccination movement in the West that shares more than a few similarities with the militancy of Trump Republicans.
The seemingly endless pandemic has brought together diverse civic forces furious over perceived government overreach. They’ve protested mandates and lockdowns as well as vaguer notions of encroachment into public life. But the scope, nature and tactics of such protests are escalating, becoming increasingly uncivil and more aggressive around the world. They include outbursts of anger and violent threats against specific politicians, far-right imagery at demonstrations, violent melees with police and, in the surprising case of Canada, the shutting down of entire cities.
Hawaii in talks to drop covid travel restrictions by springReturn to menu
Hawaii’s strict travel program for domestic visitors may be a piece of pandemic history by the spring, the state’s lieutenant governor said Tuesday.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) said in a phone interview that discussions are ongoing about eliminating all restrictions on travel in the coming months — barring any more covid surges.
“I would expect those restrictions to begin to fall away in the spring,” he said. “But one thing we’ve learned about covid is it does sometimes throw one a curveball. People didn’t really predict a highly, highly contagious omicron variant; otherwise we would have already been there.”
To fly to Hawaii today — as more than 23,000 people did on Saturday — travelers must show proof of vaccination or a negative test if they want to avoid a five-day quarantine. Officials in Hawaii said last year that once the state was 70 percent vaccinated, restrictions on travel would be lifted. The surge from the highly contagious omicron variant foiled that plan.