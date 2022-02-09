The Biden administration on Tuesday stressed it does not object to decisions by New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Oregon to soon lift mask mandates in schools – noting that the Democratic-led states still allowed decisions on face coverings to be made by parents and local school districts.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the four states permitted school districts to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to recommend universal masking in schools. The administration’s “great concern” was political leaders stopping students from wearing masks even if school districts or their parents require them to do so, she told reporters.

“Our goal remains continuing to ensure that there is guidance that helps school districts stay open … Ninety-eight percent of schools are open,” she said. Her remarks came as the director of the CDC on Tuesday said “now is not the moment” to end masking requirements, after a major teachers union called for a review of CDC guidance as cases decline.

Here’s what to know

  • While the number of new coronavirus cases is dropping in the United States, the seven-day average of deaths during the omicron surge has reached 2,600 in recent days, the highest level the country has seen in a year.
  • Global coronavirus deaths increased for the fifth week in a row, with the number of fatalities increasing by 7 percent last week. World Health Organization officials called the trend tragic at a time of effective vaccinations.
  • Hawaii is in discussions about eliminating all restrictions on travel in the coming months — barring any more covid surges. Currently, travelers have to quarantine for five days unless they provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
  • The public health officials responsible for crafting the United States’ covid-19 response will brief the public at 11 a.m. local time from the White House.