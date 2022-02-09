On CNN’s “OutFront,” Abrams explained that she was in the Decatur, Ga., elementary school classroom for a Black History Month reading event on Friday. She said she kept her mask on until she reached the lectern and took it off only because she was reading to students who were “listening remotely, as well.” Abrams added that she was socially distanced from the students and said she told them she would take off her mask for the reading.