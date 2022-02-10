The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told coronavirus vaccine providers to be ready to receive shots for children younger than 5 by Feb. 21 — just a week after the Food and Drug Administration is expected to make its recommendation on emergency-use authorization.

If the vaccine receives the green light, an initial 10 million doses are expected to be ready for shipment, with the first half of the batch available on Feb. 21 and the second on Feb. 25, according to an updated pediatric vaccination planning guide released this week. The government has secured enough supply for all 18 million children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years, White House covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said in a press briefing Wednesday.

FDA advisers are set to discuss clinical trial data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday before determining whether to recommend the two-dose vaccine regimen for emergency-use authorization. But the vaccine can be administered only after the CDC gives its official approval.

Federal authorities have sought to reassure parents that the FDA will not cut corners in the authorization process after concerns that the two-dose regimen had failed to generate a sufficiently robust immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds. Data on a third shot will not be available until at least late March. Once that information is submitted, regulators are expected to authorize a third dose.

Here’s what to know