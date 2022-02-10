FDA advisers are set to discuss clinical trial data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday before determining whether to recommend the two-dose vaccine regimen for emergency-use authorization. But the vaccine can be administered only after the CDC gives its official approval.
Federal authorities have sought to reassure parents that the FDA will not cut corners in the authorization process after concerns that the two-dose regimen had failed to generate a sufficiently robust immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds. Data on a third shot will not be available until at least late March. Once that information is submitted, regulators are expected to authorize a third dose.
Supply chain issues won't improve quickly, Maersk chief says
Clogs in the global supply chain are unlikely to improve in the near future, according to the chief executive of Maersk, the Danish shipping company that has the most container ships in the world.
A combination of high demand for goods and a shortage of logistics labor had resulted in supply chain bottlenecks, particularly in Los Angeles, Søren Skou told CNN Business on Wednesday.
“Right now, we have close to 90 ships, lying, waiting outside Los Angeles and Long Beach to get discharged. They wait for three to four weeks, because we can’t get enough labor in the port,” he said.
“I wish I could say that things are getting better,” he said, “but right now there’s nothing in our numbers to suggest so.”
The labor shortage is not only at the ports, Skou added. “It’s also trucking. It’s in warehousing, and so on,” he said. “Hopefully, with the covid-19 restrictions lifting, and fewer and fewer people getting seriously ill,” supply chains will improve, he said.
The White House has said the worst supply chain issues may be in the past, but companies have complained of continuing problems.
In the latest in the spate of recent demonstrations against vaccination rules, Canadian protesters have partially blocked two major crossings on the border with the United States, including the busiest, as a show of dissent against Canada’s vaccine rules for cross-border truckers. American truckers could be planning to block roads into major cities to protest vaccine mandates, The Washington Post reported, citing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The protests come as the U.S. trucking industry, which is responsible for 70 percent of the nation’s freight, struggles with a labor shortage. The industry is 80,000 drivers short, according to the American Trucking Associations, due to factors including an aging workforce.
As global orders from consumers stuck at home rose during the pandemic, shipping companies such as Maersk have reaped huge earnings. Maersk said supply chain bottlenecks that led to higher freight rates contributed $1.5 billion to its 2020 revenue, which totaled $39.7 billion. In 2021, Maersk saw revenue jump by 55 percent to $61.8 billion.
D.C. Public Schools required weekly covid tests for pre-K students. How has it gone?
Each week, Kristen Santiago administers a coronavirus test to her 4-year-old son at their home in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington. To make it easier for him, sometimes she’ll “test” her son’s stuffed animals, too. A measure rolled out recently in D.C. Public Schools requires students in its prekindergarten program to test each week and provide a negative result to come back to school on Monday.
Over 3,500 prekindergarten students have submitted results each of the first four weeks of the program, which started Jan. 18 and is intended to catch coronavirus cases detected through rapid antigen tests before students head into classrooms. This week, 4,110 pre-K students submitted results, with 18 testing positive, according to data from school officials. That’s down slightly from the previous week when 4,152 students submitted results. That week, 20 pre-K students tested positive.
The prekindergarten testing program is unique in the D.C. metro area and expands on the school system’s “test-to-return” initiative after winter break, which required all staff members and students to test negative for the coronavirus before returning to school. With the weekly pre-K initiative, school leaders say parents are becoming more comfortable with the testing and hope it is a way to keep more students in school.
Analysis: The benefits of vaccinating the world are clear. The catch is the price tag.
A new model aims to find the cost of vaccinating the world. It could also reveal the huge cost of not vaccinating the world: At least 1 million lives.
Researchers from Yale, Brown, the University of Maryland and Stanford, as well as the group Public Citizen, which advocates for improved access to medicines, published the model and its findings in a preprint study Thursday. Their research, which other experts called imperfect but telling, comes amid new pressure on the U.S. government to ensure wider access to coronavirus vaccines using mRNA technology made by U.S. companies Pfizer and Moderna.
According to the model, mRNA doses for every person living in lower-middle and low-income countries this year would avert 1.2 million deaths. Third doses for this population, already common in wealthy countries, would avert 1.5 million deaths, the model found.
Abrupt end to mask mandates reflects a shifting political landscape
As the coronavirus pandemic enters its third year, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is acutely aware that his state’s residents are increasingly desperate for their old lives, worried about their children’s schooling and exasperated by masks and other restrictions.
“There’s no question, whether it was last year’s election, whether it was getting a sense of the pulse of the state, people are frustrated. They are fatigued,” Murphy, who nearly lost his reelection bid in November, said in an interview. “There’s learning loss in our kids, mental health and stress among kids and adults. Folks are yearning for some sense of normalcy — and count me, by the way, among them.”
That’s the backdrop as Murphy, long one of the nation’s most aggressive governors on health restrictions, announced this week that he was lifting New Jersey’s mask mandate — one of a slew of Democratic governors to do so as polls suggest voters are weary of restrictions and November’s elections highlight Democrats’ vulnerability on the pandemic.