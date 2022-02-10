"Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the Port Orange Police Department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

At least two other police departments have posted the same message on their Facebook accounts in recent days, including Louisiana’s Lake Arthur Police Department and Georgia’s Rockmart Police.

In an unorthodox strategy to encourage the community to come forward with tips, the law enforcement agencies are offering a Valentine’s Day “month-long special.”

The “special” includes "a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy,” the post says.

It goes on: “We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass by!”

Within a day of being shared by the Port Orange Police Department, the post has been liked and shared thousands of times, with social media users praising its creativity and hilariousness.

“Genius!“ one user wrote. “Somebody give this social media manager a raise!” another chimed in.

Lisa Remington, a cashier from Edgewater, Fla., was one of those users who weighed in and complimented the post. But she said Thursday she feared that the invitation to submit information about exes could prompt people to act out of spite and revenge without providing solid information.

“It might be effective or it could be a little vindictive depending on what the warrant is for,” she told The Washington Post Thursday.

Maria Haberfeld, chair of the law and police science department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, echoed similar concerns and described these types of campaigns as “inappropriate” and warned of the dangers of trivializing criminal conduct.

“As much as I am all for a hint of humor inserted into police-community relations, there is nothing funny about people committing crimes,” she told The Post Thursday.

Haberfeld said such initiatives could possibly incite people “to provide false information as part of a revenge scheme” and added it could also put the potential informers “on a path of danger, if and when one of the ‘exes’ finds out who provided the police with the information,” she said.

Even if there was evidence of similar campaigns leading to prosecutions — which she did not have knowledge of — Haberfeld warned against them, saying the risks “outweigh the potential benefits.”

Sgt. William Harrison, interim public information officer at the Port Orange police, said they “copied” the idea — and exact same message — from another county police department in Florida, though he did not specify which department.

By Thursday afternoon, he said they have not yet received any solid tips but hoped the public will offer information about “lesser crimes and misdemeanors” including battery, stolen merchandise or vehicles.

“But we are open to pretty much anybody with a warrant ready to get picked up,” he said in an interview Thursday. “A warrant about domestic violence would be great.”

Harrison said the campaign presented a win-win situation, where the police could get relevant information on people they might not be actively searching for, since he said the department focuses on felony warrants for more serious crimes.