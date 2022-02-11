New York City is set to fire as many as 3,000 unvaccinated employees today, including police and corrections officers, teachers and firefighters.

The city’s nearly 370,000 public workers were required to get at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine by today. Nearly 95 percent have received at least one dose, an increase from around 80 percent in December, according to city data. Thousands of employees have gotten exemptions.

“There must be rules, and we must follow them,” Mayor Eric Adams (D) said last week at city hall. “The rule is to get vaccinated if you are a city employee.”

Here’s what to know

  • President Biden said Thursday in an interview with NBC News that easing indoor masking requirements was “probably premature,” but he refrained from criticizing the governors of the states that have eased their rules, saying it was tough to judge if they were moving too quickly.
  • As protesters against a coronavirus vaccine mandate holed up in trucks continue to paralyze swaths of downtown Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Thursday he had convened several meetings with cabinet minsters, local officials and opposition lawmakers in a bid to bring the blockade to an end and “denounce these illegal acts.”
  • A group led by former top Trump adviser Stephen Miller is falsely claiming that states are rationing scarce coronavirus treatments largely based on race. Minnesota and Utah revised their policies under pressure, although experts dispute that Whites were denied antiviral drugs based on racial criteria.