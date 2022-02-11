“There must be rules, and we must follow them,” Mayor Eric Adams (D) said last week at city hall. “The rule is to get vaccinated if you are a city employee.”
Here’s what to know
The CDC’s do not travel list, explainedReturn to menu
Every Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention delivers news for travelers — namely, which destinations they should avoid due to the pandemic.
The agency has given more than 130 destinations a “Level 4” warning, which signifies that coronavirus infections levels there are very high and people should avoid travel. Many of those countries, including Mexico, France and Italy, have been added since the World Health Organization declared omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.
“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said in an email. “You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
Are app-based home coronavirus tests worth it? We tested them to find out.Return to menu
In January, the government promised each U.S. household four free, at-home coronavirus tests shipped to their door. Check the U.S. Postal Service order form today, though, and a banner warns of high demand and delayed shipments.
Companies with app-based testing claim they can help fill the gap. Some even use delivery services such as Amazon and Gopuff to get tests to you faster than you might be able to book an appointment at a testing facility.
New start-ups and existing testing companies alike are hoping that tech elements will set them apart from traditional at-home tests, and their products run the gamut from quick and easy app-based antigen tests you can order on Amazon to $474 molecular-testing setups you plug into your wall.
Biden says easing mask mandates ‘probably premature’ as blue states loosen covid restrictionsReturn to menu
President Biden said Thursday that easing indoor masking requirements was “probably premature,” as an increasing number of states announce plans to roll back such restrictions amid a sharp decline in covid-linked hospitalizations.
But Biden refrained from criticizing the governors of those states, saying it was tough to judge if they were moving too quickly. “It’s hard to say whether they are wrong,” he told Lester Holt on NBC “Nightly News. “They set a time limit and I assume it has something to do with whether the omicron variant continues to dive,” Biden added.