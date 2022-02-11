“There must be rules, and we must follow them,” Mayor Eric Adams (D) said last week at City Hall. “The rule is to get vaccinated if you are a city employee.”
Here’s what to know
Analysis: Military members are still awaiting free, at-home coronavirus testingReturn to menu
Private insurers cover at-home coronavirus tests for free. Medicaid programs are moving to make no-cost tests more accessible. And after a public outcry, Medicare unveiled plans last week to make the products free at certain pharmacies.
But there’s still one big hole left unplugged.
The moves to expand free at-home testing currently don’t apply to Tricare, which provides health benefits to more than 9 million active military personnel, retirees and their families. Advocates and lawmakers are pushing for the program to find a way to cover at-home tests, arguing service members should also be able to easily access such a critical public health tool at no cost.
Trudeau warns blockade is causing ‘real harm to workers,’ as U.S. urges Canada to use federal powersReturn to menu
As protesters holed up in trucks continue to paralyze swaths of downtown Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said late Thursday that he has convened several meetings with cabinet minsters, local officials and opposition lawmakers in a bid to end the blockade and “denounce these illegal acts.”
Trudeau underscored the economic harm being done to the country by the closure of three border crossings, along with other major roads and bridges. “They’re harming the communities they’re taking place in — and they’re hurting jobs, businesses, and our country’s economy,” he tweeted.
Trudeau also said he was aiding the mayor of Windsor, where the closure of the Ambassador Bridge — a vital supply route for Detroit’s carmakers and North America’s busiest land border crossing in terms of trade volume — has halted some automotive trade. He said officials were working together to “get the situation under control — because it is causing real harm to workers and economies on both sides of the border.”
As the crisis deepens, officials in the United States called on their Canadian counterparts to get the demonstrations under control. The self-styled “Freedom Convoy,” which began in retaliation for a coronavirus vaccine mandate, is now heading into its third weekend and has crippled much of the Canadian capital.
Coronavirus restrictions ease across Europe as cases near peakReturn to menu
Germany, Italy and Spain are easing some coronavirus restrictions as the pandemic nears its peak in Europe.
Germany will start lifting restrictions next week and into the spring, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech Friday. “The scientific prognoses show us that the peak of the wave is in sight,” he said, according to Reuters.
Italy’s health ministry announced this week that the country will no longer require mask-wearing in crowded outdoor settings next month and that night clubs would be allowed to reopen Friday.
Spain’s tourism minister, Fernando Valdés, said vaccinations will no longer be required for teen visitors seeking to enter the country. Starting next week, he told the BBC, unvaccinated children as young as 12 will be allowed in if they test negative for the coronavirus.
France, among other European countries loosening covid rules, last month announced a gradual reopening. Nightclubs are set to open in mid-February, and eating and drinking at stadiums and other communal settings would again be allowed.
The CDC’s do not travel list, explainedReturn to menu
Every Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention delivers news for travelers — namely, which destinations they should avoid because of the pandemic.
The agency has given more than 130 destinations a “Level 4” warning, which signifies that coronavirus infections levels there are very high and people should avoid travel. Many of those countries, including Mexico, France and Italy, have been added since the World Health Organization declared omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.
“Travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19,” CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey said in an email. “You may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to others. Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”
Are app-based home coronavirus tests worth it? We tested them to find out.Return to menu
In January, the government promised each U.S. household four free, at-home coronavirus tests shipped to their door. Check the U.S. Postal Service order form today, though, and a banner warns of high demand and delayed shipments.
Companies with app-based testing claim they can help fill the gap. Some even use delivery services such as Amazon and Gopuff to get tests to you faster than you might be able to book an appointment at a testing facility.
New start-ups and existing testing companies alike are hoping that tech elements will set them apart from traditional at-home tests, and their products run the gamut from quick and easy app-based antigen tests you can order on Amazon to $474 molecular-testing setups you plug into your wall.
Biden says easing mask mandates ‘probably premature’ as blue states loosen covid restrictionsReturn to menu
President Biden said Thursday that easing indoor masking requirements was “probably premature,” as an increasing number of states announce plans to roll back such restrictions amid a sharp decline in covid-linked hospitalizations.
But Biden refrained from criticizing the governors of those states, saying it was tough to judge if they were moving too quickly. “It’s hard to say whether they are wrong,” he told Lester Holt on NBC “Nightly News. “They set a time limit and I assume it has something to do with whether the omicron variant continues to dive,” Biden added.