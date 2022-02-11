Members of the Briarcliffe Fire Company are accused of using the n-word and other racial slurs toward firefighters from Darby Township Station 4, the township’s third volunteer firehouse. Some members joked about how it was “time to leave” the area because more Black people were moving there, according to audio posted by the community organization Delco Resists. Multiple people are also heard on the audio mocking and laughing at Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old Black girl who was fatally shot by three police officers outside a high school football game near Philadelphia last August.

Pierce said the alleged behavior presented to the board was “unacceptable.”

“If the summaries presented at the meeting were correct, then something needed to happen,” he said. The names of those allegedly involved have not been released, and it’s unclear how many Briarcliffe members were implicated in the conversation.

The allegations were denounced by public officials as an example of “systemic racism and entrenched racism.”

“Whether or not a crime occurred, hate speech is always morally wrong,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a Thursday news conference, noting that the investigation would look into whether any criminal activities were connected to the conversation.

Bruce Castor Jr., the attorney for Bility’s family, said the child’s relatives were “appalled” by the allegations and called for those involved in the conversation to be disciplined.

“A kind and loving girl, Fanta brightened the lives of everyone she met,” he wrote in a statement. “To speak of her with such disrespect shines the light of shame on those people at the firehouse making the remarks, and reflects negatively on those good and true first responders who pledge their lives to the service of all members of the community.”

Messages left for the Briarcliffe Fire Company were not immediately returned Friday. The volunteer group’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted. Messages left for the Goodwill Fire Company were not immediately returned.

The news surrounding the Briarcliffe Fire Company comes weeks after three officers were charged in Bility’s death Aug. 27 in Sharon Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney were charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment for killing Bility when they fired 25 shots in response to a gunfight between Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office had been under pressure from many activist groups and local Democratic officials to name Smith, 34, Dolan, 25, and Devaney, 41, and charge them after the teens were charged with first-degree murder among other counts in the gunfight that precipitated the officers’ response. Attorneys for the officers have maintained their innocence.

The Briarcliffe Fire Company in Darby Township, about 10 miles outside downtown Philadelphia, has served the community for more than 50 years, Pierce said. All of the area’s volunteer fire companies have previously been suspended for various indiscretions, he said, “but none related to race, threats or allegations like this.”

A fire survey meeting was held over Zoom on Jan. 27 with Briarcliffe and other local fire companies, including Goodwill, Pierce said. After most of the participants logged out of the meeting, several Briarcliffe members who were unaware that they were still being recorded began using what the letter described as “foul, inappropriate language.”

“That’s what … bothers me, Blacks taking over,” one person said, according to audio. At one point, someone points out how another volunteer company has “a lot of Black members” who are “taking over the fire company.”

At another point in the conversation, multiple people are heard laughing after someone said, “Little Fanta Bility, the girl that got shot.” Later in the recording, someone is heard joking about the late girl’s name and how it’s spelled like Fanta soda.

“Fanta soda, yeah, orange or Fanta grape,” the member said.

In addition, one Briarcliffe member also threatened to physically assault a Goodwill official, according to audio.

About two weeks later, Goodwill presented a memo of the call to Darby Township commissioners at a Wednesday board meeting. Once the allegations were presented in great detail, Pierce said it did not take long for the board to unanimously agree that the fire company should be suspended.

When Delco Resists posted the audio to its Facebook page Thursday night, the group said the community deserved better.

“The disregard for Fanta’s life strikes at the core of the community’s faith in public servants and demands systemic reform across the entire county, at every level of government,” the group wrote.

State Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D) described the allegations Thursday as “a betrayal of public trust.” Several other officials, including state Sen. Anthony Williams (D), joined in decrying the alleged actions of the volunteer fire company.

“That is an example of what systemic racism and entrenched racism looks like,” he told reporters.

Though the suspension is for 30 days, it could be longer if the investigation is not completed in that time, Pierce said. Timothy Boyce, director of Delaware County’s Department of Emergency Services, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that there would be no gaps in fire services because of the suspension.

Pierce stressed that he wanted to see what the district attorney’s investigation finds — and whether it confirms the allegations that has left his community stunned and concerned.

“I’m not prepared to condemn a volunteer fire company that has been around for many years over the actions of a few people,” he said. “But if the information presented to the board is found to be true, then they get what they deserve.”

Annabelle Timsit contributed to this report.