As Canadian officials announced the reopening of a major border crossing blockaded by “Freedom Convoy” protesters, demonstrations against vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers continued to fuel spinoff protests around the world, directing global attention to ongoing frustrations over covid rules as the pandemic stretches on.

French demonstrators were en route to Brussels, where convoys from European countries were expected to converge Monday. The Canadian demonstrations also inspired protests in New Zealand, France, Australia, Alaska and New York.

Meanwhile, concerns that the protests might disrupt the Super Bowl — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested truckers should “clog things up” at the sporting event — were allayed. A small group appeared outside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but no major disruptions were reported, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the gathering was peaceful.

Here’s what to know