Meanwhile, concerns that the protests might disrupt the Super Bowl — Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested truckers should “clog things up” at the sporting event — were allayed. A small group appeared outside the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, but no major disruptions were reported, and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said the gathering was peaceful.
Biden's free covid tests plan accused of shortchanging Americans of color, hardest-hit communities
When President Biden first announced plans to ship 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans, the move was largely lauded. But some public health experts and community activists say the plan’s limit of four tests per household will force the tens of millions of Americans who live in multigenerational homes to make difficult — and risky — decisions about who gets to use them.
An estimated 64 million Americans live in multigenerational households, according to the most recent data available, a disproportionate number of them people of color and many of them working in essential jobs in cities and communities where the pandemic has hit hardest.
“There’s no consideration for those who are at higher risk. Every time we roll out a plan, why can’t we put them to the front?” said Myron Quon, executive director of Pacific Asian Counseling Services, which serves the immigrant community in Los Angeles. Four tests for families in vulnerable communities “is just not sufficient. Not even close. They’ll have to ration,” Quon said.
South Korea rolls out fourth coronavirus vaccine shots to high-risk groups
SEOUL — South Korea on Monday started to roll out fourth shots of coronavirus vaccines to those at high risk as the country faces an omicron-fueled surge in infections.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced a fourth dose for “the high-risk group,” which includes about 1.3 million people with reduced immunity and some 500,000 who live or work at nursing homes and care facilities.
“The purpose is to prevent deaths and critically ill cases in the high-risk group amid a surge in infections since omicron became the dominant variant,” the KDCA said in a news release on the vaccine plan. The agency said a fourth shot is necessary for high-risk citizens who face a waning of protection after receiving a third shot.
About 85 percent of South Korea’s 52 million people are considered fully vaccinated. Just over 57 percent have received a third shot, or booster. A fourth shot, or second booster, can be received four months after the third, the KDCA said.
The KDCA’s commissioner, Jeong Eun-kyeong, said the agency does not have plans to expand the fourth dose to all adults.
South Korea’s daily caseload on Monday topped 50,000 for the fifth day in a row, a tenfold increase from the levels seen three weeks ago. About 1,200 coronavirus patients are in hospitals as of Monday, according to the KDCA. The country’s health officials warned that the rise in infections could lead to more deaths and critically ill cases.
New Zealand switches on sprinklers, and 'Baby Shark,' to deter 'Freedom Convoy'-inspired protesters
The cacophony outside New Zealand’s Parliament building continued on Sunday as officials upped the ante in their attempts to scatter protesters, blasting “Baby Shark,” “Let It Go” and other songs after sprinklers failed to deter the crowds.
The efforts did not appear successful, as the people protesting pandemic measures were heard singing along to a cringe-inducing recorder cover of “My Heart Will Go On,” standing their ground amid cries of “freedom!”
The anti-protest playlist included James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful,” to which protesters swayed their arms in the air, as well as “Let It Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen,” and the viral children’s hit “Baby Shark.” Decades-old Barry Manilow songs and the 1990s hit “Macarena” also reportedly made appearances.
Individuals gathered outside Parliament in Wellington for a sixth day, inspired by the massive trucker protests paralyzing the Canadian capital. As with the self-described “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, protesters in New Zealand are unhappy about coronavirus-related restrictions, with demonstrations growing to encompass broader grievances against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s government. Similar protests have also sprung up around the globe, including in France and Australia.
Inspired by Canadian truckers, Europe's 'Freedom Convoy' heads to Brussels
BRUSSELS — We stand with the Canadians. We oppose vaccine mandates. And have you heard about the globalist plot to take over the world? So flows the content coursing through European social networks, as aggrieved citizens, inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” plan convoys across the continent.
After weeks of online organizing — and despite warnings to stay away — French convoys rolled into Paris over the weekend, disrupting traffic on parts of the Champs-Élysées despite the deployment of more than 7,000 police. The police blocked roads and used tear gas to disperse crowds — scenes quickly forwarded across Freedom Convoy social media channels.
Some French demonstrators are now en route to Brussels, where smaller convoys from other European countries are expected to converge Monday. Belgian authorities have said they plan to monitor routes to the capital. Local officials said protesters may be diverted away from the heart of the city.