But Arango misused one word that eventually compromised the validity of all of those rituals: Instead of saying “I baptize you,” he used the word “we,” the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has announced in a news release.

Arango’s incorrect word nullified all of the baptisms the priest performed using that language, a probe conducted by the diocese recently revealed.

“If you were baptized using the wrong words, that means your baptism is invalid, and you are not baptized,” the diocese said on its website. “You will need to be baptized.”

Following the news, Arango, who was named pastor of St. Gregory Parish in Phoenix in April 2017, resigned. His resignation became effective on Feb. 1.

“It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms throughout my ministry as a priest by regularly using an incorrect formula,” Arango said in a letter published on the Diocese of Phoenix’s website. “I deeply regret my error and how this has affected numerous people in your parish and elsewhere.”

Arango did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post early Tuesday. Neither the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix nor St. Gregory Catholic Church answered messages from The Post early Tuesday.

The mistake goes beyond baptism, the first Catholic sacrament. Because baptism is a sacrament that opens the door to others, if an individual was improperly baptized by Arango and later received other sacraments, such as confirmation or marriage, they may need to repeat some or all of those sacraments after they are validly baptized.

In 2020, Archbishop Giacomo Morandi said there appeared to be other instances of priests changing the wording during baptisms. Morandi said that, according to the Vatican, no priest shall add, remove or change “anything in the liturgy on his own authority” — an incident that would likely invalidate the sacrament.

Before joining the Diocese of Phoenix, Arango was a member of the Eudist community, an order dedicated to the training of future priests and to the preaching of missions. According to the diocese, Arango was used to saying “We baptize you,” instead of “I,” when presiding over baptisms in both Spanish and English.

After it was reported to Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted that Arango was using the wrong word, a “careful study” found that “all of the baptisms he has performed until June 17, 2021, are presumed invalid.”

Any baptisms Arango performed after June 17, 2021, are presumed valid, the Diocese of Phoenix said, and there is no need to repeat them.

Olmsted, who said he does not believe Arango acted in bad faith, pledged to help correct any invalid baptisms.

According to the Diocese of Phoenix, Arango “has not disqualified himself from his vocation and ministry” and will continue to help those who were incorrectly baptized. It added that he remains in “good standing” as a priest. The diocese said that as of right now, other sacraments performed by Arango are considered valid.

The priest is asking his parishioners for forgiveness.