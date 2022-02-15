“You can imagine the shock and horror that his mother must have felt,” DeBattiste said. She had stayed up on the ridge and was out of the path when the avalanche began.

As the avalanche started, the woman skied around to the side of the cliff band and down to the bottom, where she found her son buried, waist deep in snow, with only minor injuries.

“I wouldn’t call it surprising, I’d call it shocking, amazing,” DeBattiste said. “I would have expected him to be gravely injured or worse, taking that kind of a ride and dropping off of a 50-foot cliff. He’s just very lucky.”

The Summit County Rescue Group was one of at least five groups, including first responders, that received a call and arrived at the scene of the avalanche at Loveland Pass, in an area known as Dave’s Wave.

But they never left the road, DeBattiste said.

“By the time we got there, we heard they were on their way out,” DeBattiste said. The group flew a drone over the skiers, and the mother was able to signal to the drone that they were okay.

The skiers have declined to speak with the media, DeBattiste said, but the rescue group wanted the public to be aware of avalanche dangers and safe practices for these areas.

“It should be noted they were experienced and had all the right gear,” DeBattiste said — but she warned that even when people are prepared with the right resources, “they’re not going to save you in every situation. If you’re jumping off a 50-foot cliff, it really doesn’t matter what kind of equipment you have.”

The skier was caught in what’s called a “terrain trap,” which occurs when people are caught in a slide and may hit a tree or drop off a cliff.

The pair are “physically okay. I would imagine they’re pretty shook up. … You can just imagine how traumatic it was for them,” DeBattiste said.

The Summit County Rescue Group’s Facebook page described the skiers as “experienced, knowledgeable and well equipped.” They had avalanche transceivers, an electronic device that signals your location to help someone find you if you’re buried. The skier also had an avalanche air bag that inflates to keep the user above the snow, though the violent ride prevented him from being able to deploy the bag.

There were 37 fatalities in the United States in the 2020-2021 season, according to an avalanche accident report compiled by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. Of those deaths, 12 were in the state. The site has tallied nine U.S. fatalities in the 2021-2022 season, with three in Colorado.

DeBattiste described a tragic avalanche that was triggered last month on Colorado’s North Star Mountain: A young couple was snowshoeing with their dog on a trail and were all buried and killed.

“What made it so sad and also so important for the public to know is … they didn’t know they were going into avalanche terrain, they didn’t know they needed any avalanche awareness,” she said.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issues forecasts with avalanche danger ratings, and she urged people to read forecasts and to be aware of the conditions and potential risks before going out. The center also has “Know Before You Go” online training programs for beginning backcountry skiers.

For winter hikers and snowshoers, she also recommended learning how to evaluate slop angles — a slope that will slide is generally between 30 and 45 degrees, she said, “and that’s what you want to stay away from.”