D.C. will drop its proof-of-vaccination requirement for most businesses on Tuesday, and Ontario is set to lift its proof-of-vaccination requirement for public venues on March 1, joining a growing number of places removing coronavirus restrictions as omicron surges wane.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford cited the region’s declining coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as reasons for rollbacks, which include an easing of limits on social gatherings beginning Thursday, but added that mandatory masking will stay for now. The changes aren’t a response to the protesters who have blocked major U.S.-Canada trade routes, disrupted daily life in Ottawa and inspired copycat demonstrations around the world, Ford said.

“We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it,” he said.

The announcements follow a flurry of similar decisions made around the world. Israel’s health ministry said last week that vaccine passes are only required to enter high-risk places such as clubs and discos, exempting most other public venues. And this month, Denmark and Norway became the first European countries to lift nearly all remaining restrictions, with England and Germany expected to follow suit soon.

