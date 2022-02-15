“We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it,” he said.
The announcements follow a flurry of similar decisions made around the world. Israel’s health ministry said last week that vaccine passes are only required to enter high-risk places such as clubs and discos, exempting most other public venues. And this month, Denmark and Norway became the first European countries to lift nearly all remaining restrictions, with England and Germany expected to follow suit soon.
Here’s what to know
Experts offer guidelines for safely reviving drowning victims during pandemicReturn to menu
Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation can save a life. But in the era of covid-19, it can also put lives at risk.
That’s the odd dilemma faced by people who respond to drownings. Giving the air that is so necessary to drowning victims could also result in the transmission of the coronavirus.
Now, an international group of resuscitation and drowning experts has weighed in on how to safely revive a drowned person.
In a consensus statement published in JAMA Network Open, the group laid out guidelines for safe ventilation.
The working group formed swiftly after the pandemic began, recognizing that even more lives were at risk if no safe form of resuscitation was found and publicized.
Why are states lifting mask mandates? Readers’ questions, answered.Return to menu
A growing number of U.S. governors are easing mask mandates and rolling back pandemic-related restrictions as covid-19 hospitalizations in their states begin to decline.
Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to make a major pivot in its guidance and appears wary of what could turn out to be premature loosening of protective measures. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently said that “now is not the moment” to start lifting indoor mask mandates.
Infectious-disease experts are urging caution while elected officials are responding to the demands of their weary and frustrated constituents.