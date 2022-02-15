New Zealand police on Tuesday said they will soon start towing illegally parked vehicles as demonstrations against public health measures escalate to what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “intimidation and harassment” of Wellington residents.

Inspired by the self-described “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, the protesters in New Zealand occupied parliamentary grounds for the second week and clogged streets in the capital, demanding that coronavirus-related policies including masking rules and vaccination mandates be lifted. Previous efforts from local authorities, including blasting songs like “Baby Shark” and turning on sprinklers, failed to deter the crowd.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the protesters were not showing concern for the impact of their activities. “While we acknowledge the right to lawfully protest, the effect of this protest activity around the Parliament grounds, on roads, residents, schools and businesses, is no longer tenable,” he said.

“The roads need to be cleared now, or we will be towing vehicles,” he added.

Police had offered protesters “alternatives that would enable roads to be cleared,” Coster said, but “protesters have not taken up that offer.”

The demonstration comes as the island nation reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases Monday, a significant jump compared with the seven-day rolling average of some 240 daily cases for the week ending Feb. 11.

The protesters “want to see removed the very measures that have kept us safe, well and alive. You’ll forgive me if I take a very strong view on that suggestion,” Ardern said in a news briefing Monday.

Calling the uptick in coronavirus cases “nothing like we’ve experienced to date,” Ardern added that the omicron variant is expected to push New Zealand’s case numbers even higher. To brace for the outbreak, she urged people to develop self-isolation plans so that they could stay indoors for at least a week when someone in their household tests positive.