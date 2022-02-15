“We are moving in this direction because it is safe to do so. Today’s announcement is not because of what’s happening in Ottawa or Windsor, but despite it,” he said.
The announcements follow a flurry of similar decisions made around the world. Israel’s health ministry said last week that vaccine passes are only required to enter high-risk places such as clubs and discos, exempting most other public venues. And this month, Denmark and Norway became the first European countries to lift nearly all remaining restrictions, with England and Germany expected to follow suit soon.
New Zealand police to start towing protesters' vehicles as Ardern condemns 'intimidation and harassment'
New Zealand police on Tuesday said they will soon start towing illegally parked vehicles as demonstrations against public health measures escalate to what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “intimidation and harassment” of Wellington residents.
Inspired by the self-described “Freedom Convoy” in Canada, the protesters in New Zealand occupied parliamentary grounds for the second week and clogged streets in the capital, demanding that coronavirus-related policies including masking rules and vaccination mandates be lifted. Previous efforts from local authorities, including blasting songs like “Baby Shark” and turning on sprinklers, failed to deter the crowd.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the protesters were not showing concern for the impact of their activities. “While we acknowledge the right to lawfully protest, the effect of this protest activity around the Parliament grounds, on roads, residents, schools and businesses, is no longer tenable,” he said.
“The roads need to be cleared now, or we will be towing vehicles,” he added.
Police had offered protesters “alternatives that would enable roads to be cleared,” Coster said, but “protesters have not taken up that offer.”
The demonstration comes as the island nation reported nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases Monday, a significant jump compared with the seven-day rolling average of some 240 daily cases for the week ending Feb. 11.
The protesters “want to see removed the very measures that have kept us safe, well and alive. You’ll forgive me if I take a very strong view on that suggestion,” Ardern said in a news briefing Monday.
Calling the uptick in coronavirus cases “nothing like we’ve experienced to date,” Ardern added that the omicron variant is expected to push New Zealand’s case numbers even higher. To brace for the outbreak, she urged people to develop self-isolation plans so that they could stay indoors for at least a week when someone in their household tests positive.
Authorities have also secured some 7 million rapid antigen tests so that vaccinated and asymptomatic individuals could go to work as long as they have a negative test result.
Experts offer guidelines for safely reviving drowning victims during pandemic
Mouth-to-mouth resuscitation can save a life. But in the era of covid-19, it can also put lives at risk.
That’s the odd dilemma faced by people who respond to drownings. Giving the air that is so necessary to drowning victims could also result in the transmission of the coronavirus.
Now, an international group of resuscitation and drowning experts has weighed in on how to safely revive a drowned person.
In a consensus statement published in JAMA Network Open, the group laid out guidelines for safe ventilation.
The working group formed swiftly after the pandemic began, recognizing that even more lives were at risk if no safe form of resuscitation was found and publicized.
Why are states lifting mask mandates? Readers' questions, answered.
A growing number of U.S. governors are easing mask mandates and rolling back pandemic-related restrictions as covid-19 hospitalizations in their states begin to decline.
Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to make a major pivot in its guidance and appears wary of what could turn out to be premature loosening of protective measures. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently said that “now is not the moment” to start lifting indoor mask mandates.
Infectious-disease experts are urging caution while elected officials are responding to the demands of their weary and frustrated constituents.