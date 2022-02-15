No one was injured, Greenberg added during a news conference in which he provided his account of the incident, “despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt."

“All of us are blessed, and I’m blessed to be standing here today with you," he said.

Police later arrested 21-year-old Quintez Brown, an activist. Brown is being held on charges of attempted murder and wanton endangerment, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman confirmed in an email to The Washington Post. No attorney was listed for Brown in court records, and attempts to reach his family early Tuesday were unsuccessful.

At a news conference Monday, before Brown was publicly identified by police as the suspect, Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields said investigators believed Greenberg was targeted and the gunman acted alone. She added that police were proceeding in their investigation with an “open mind” and had not yet determined a motive. She left open the possibility that the shooting may have been politically or religiously motivated, or that the shooter may have been suffering from “mental issues.”

Brown is being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, according to a police spokeswoman.

Brown is from West Louisville and attended the University of Louisville as a political science major, according to a university article. Having previously worked with violence-prevention groups, Brown as a freshman was selected to participate in an Obama Foundation program in which he met the former president, the article added.

Brown subsequently wrote opinion pieces for the Courier-Journal as an intern, the paper reported, and participated in racial-justice protests in 2020. In June, Brown’s family asked the community for help after he went missing, WAVE reported. Brown was found safe on July 1, and his family requested privacy “while we tend to the most immediate need, which is Quintez’s physical, mental and spiritual needs,” the Courier-Journal reported.

About five months later, Brown announced plans to seek a seat on the Louisville Metro Council.

Quintez Brown, 21, is running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council.



“Frederick Douglass said that the youth should fight to be leaders today, because the men who run this country are sick.” - Kwame Ture pic.twitter.com/tUCjXXG2hS — Quintez Brown - District 5 (@tez4liberation) December 15, 2021

Greenberg, an attorney and former chief executive of a small hotel chain, according to his LinkedIn profile, is vying to replace Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat who is finishing out his third and final term. Greenberg has cited public safety as his top priority and released a plan in January that called for fully funding the city’s police force, taking illegal guns off the street and providing bigger rewards to people who provide information on homicide cases. He leads in the race in fundraising, the Courier-Journal reported.

Louisville ended 2021 with 188 homicides, breaking its 2020 record of 173, WAVE reported. The increase tracks with a nationwide rise in gun violence in 2020 and 2021.

Declining to comment on the shooter’s possible motivations, Greenberg said what happened on Monday gave him “new resolve” to work to end gun violence.