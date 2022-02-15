The Ferriters, the police report says, also requested the structure only have a doorknob on the outside “so if someone were inside the office they would not be able to exit unless someone opened the door for them from the outside."

The handyman said something felt off, so he contacted the Jupiter Police Department to report the incident.

It wasn’t until police visited the house about one month later — after the Ferriters’ 14-year-old adopted son had run away from home — that they discovered a small room in the family’s garage that matched the specifications described by the handyman, a criminal complaint states. The structure contained a small box spring and mattress with a gray sheet and pillow.

When police found the teen at school the next day, he made several allegations of abuse against his parents, including that they had kept him inside the locked structure in the garage for up to 18 hours per day and made him use an orange bucket as a restroom, the complaint adds. The boy also told police he was forced to clean the bucket after using it. The boy’s statements, along with other evidence, led to the Ferriters’ arrests last week, police said. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, both 46, each face felony charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

Nellie King, the couple’s attorney, told The Washington Post that police have not conducted an objective and thorough investigation. King said she provided police with “critical evidence” that was ignored. She did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about the evidence presented.

“In the criminal legal system, the temptation for a community to rush to judge is tempered by the judicial process, a presumption of innocence, and the facts,” King said in a statement to The Post. “What Tim and Tracy have lived through the past many years will therefore be presented in court.”

Jupiter police began looking into the family’s situation starting Jan. 28, when Tracy Ferriter called police to report that the teen had gone missing, according to the criminal complaint. Her son, she allegedly told police, had run away from home on several occasions. The police report says Tracy told officers that the teen had “behavioral disorders” and was in trouble at school the day before, which is why she thought he ran away.

Two days later, police returned to the Ferriters’ home to ask whether the child had returned. Tracy agreed to let one of the officers enter the residence, police said. While giving a tour of the house, Tracy showed the officer the structure in the garage, which matched the description from the handyman, according to the arrest report.

Inside the room, the police report states, there was a small desk with schoolbooks, as well as a foldable chair. Above the bed, the ceiling held a small home-security camera, the report adds.

First, Tracy allegedly told the officer that the room was built as an office. When the officer asked her about the exterior lock, she said the room was used for storage and later said it was used by “all of the children,” police records state.

Police said they found the boy on school property on Jan. 31 and took him to the Jupiter Police Department for an interview. There, the teen shared that he stayed locked inside the room in the garage “a lot,” sometimes with the lights off, according to the complaint. He was not allowed to play with friends or family and spent most of his time reading inside the room, the police report states. The rest of the house was off limits, the teen told police.

The boy told investigators he did not feel safe at home and that his dad allegedly “gets aggressive.” One time, the teen told police, he was slammed against a wall and then slapped in the face. The behavior also “happened a lot in Arizona,” where the family used to live, the boy said, according to the complaint.

When he was not in his room or at school, the teen told police, he was asked to do yard work until he was again locked up. The boy also told investigators he is often fed leftovers that he eats inside his room. Police took him to a hospital specializing in behavioral health for an assessment, the results which were not specified in the complaint.

Authorities later interviewed two of the boy’s siblings, who corroborated what their brother had told police, according to the criminal complaint. One of his sisters, who got emotional during the interview, told police that whenever she misbehaved she had her phone taken away, but that whenever her brother misbehaved, he was locked inside his room, ordered to do yard work or write sentences.

The teen and the couple’s three other children are now in the care of Child Protective Services, WPBF reported.

Security camera video obtained via a subpoena also corroborated the teen’s statements, police said. The footage showed the boy being locked in the garage structure on numerous occasions, according to the arrest reports.

Police arrested the couple on Feb. 8. Both Timothy and Tracy Ferriter were released the following day on $50,000 bonds, jail records show.