Tou Thao, one of three former Minneapolis officers on trial for violating Floyd’s civil rights during the fatal 2020 arrest, testified that he never touched Floyd and had played a “different role” at the scene, acting as a “human traffic cone” to shield officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane from bystanders and cars as they restrained Floyd handcuffed and face down on a city street during a counterfeit bill investigation.

Recounting his version of the events that day, Thao said he was more focused on the crowd of a dozen or so onlookers who were growing increasingly “upset” than on Floyd and the officers on the ground behind him. The former officer said he heard people yelling “Check his pulse!” “But I don’t think they were directing that to me,” Thao said.

Thao, the first of the former officers to take the stand in the case, repeatedly claimed it was not his “role” to check on Floyd’s condition — though prosecutors pressed him on Minneapolis department policy introduced as evidence in the case that requires any officer at the scene to intervene and stop excessive force or render medical aid when someone needs it.

In response to prosecution questioning, Thao acknowledged he stood next to Chauvin and the other officers for six of the about 9½ minutes that Chauvin pressed his knees into Floyd’s neck and back, as the man complained of struggling to breathe. Thao also said he looked back to see what Chauvin and the other officers were doing as he held back bystanders but didn’t intervene.

Thao testified that he never saw the officers reposition Floyd or begin rendering medical aid.

Asked by his attorney Robert Paule if he found their lack of medical intervention “significant,” Thao said this shaped his view that Floyd wasn’t in any medical danger because of department policy that requires officers to begin CPR when someone in their custody or care doesn’t have a pulse.

“If they are not doing CPR, then I assume he’s still breathing and fine,” Thao said. “It indicated that Mr. Floyd was not in cardiac arrest.”

Attorneys for Kueng, Lane and Thao quickly objected when prosecutor LeeAnn Bell tried to ask Thao what he “assumed” the officers would do. After a lengthy sidebar, Paule said prosecutors were “attempting to use my client as a witness to speculate what the other officers should have done.”

But U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson, who is overseeing the trial, overruled the objection saying Thao’s response that he assumed the other officers would care for Floyd had opened the door to the issue, setting up a defense case that could pit the former officers against one another as each seeks to convince a jury they did not willfully violate Floyd’s rights by failing to intervene with Chauvin or render medical aid. Magnuson suggested he would allow the officers to testify about their observations of what the other officers were doing, but could not cast judgment on the other officers’ actions.

Thao replied “yes” when Bell asked if he meant that he assumed officers would be monitoring their use of force and following other department policies. But he remained cagey on his other observations of the scene during a contentious cross-examination that was repeatedly interrupted by defense objections and admonishments from the judge warning Bell that she was being “argumentative” with the former officer.

Thao claimed under defense questioning that he didn’t realize Floyd was in grave condition until several minutes after the man had been taken away by ambulance, when firefighters responded to the scene after being dispatched to provide additional medical assistance. “I kind of connected the dots,” Thao said. “I guess this guy was in critical condition when they left.”

But Thao acknowledged under prosecution questioning that he saw Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck and replied “yes” when asked if he heard Floyd “stop talking.” Asked if he could see Floyd was unconscious, Thao initially replied, “I wasn’t told by the other three officers.”

Pressed on the question, Thao said he couldn’t “confirm” if Floyd was unconscious.

“Did he appear unconscious?” Bell asked.

“Yes,” Thao replied.

Thao repeatedly said he couldn’t recall how often he was looking at Floyd and the other officers, prompting Bell to play footage from Thao’s body camera. That drew objection from Thao’s attorney who said the repeated playing of the videos in the case was prejudicial to his client and the other officers, and the judge agreed. The back-and-forth delayed proceedings, pushing Thao’s testimony to a second day.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and Thao in May 2021 on charges that they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during the fatal 2020 arrest. Kueng and Thao were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. All three officers were charged with failing to render medical aid to Floyd. Kueng, Lane and Thao have each pleaded not guilty. Kueng and Lane told the judge they will also testify.

Chauvin, who was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, pleaded guilty in December to federal charges in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is serving a 22½ year state sentence, is awaiting sentencing in the federal case.

Prosecutors began presenting their case Jan. 24 with a litany of videos that captured Floyd’s death, including footage filmed by Darnella Frazier and other eyewitnesses. They called 21 witnesses over 13 days, including an off-duty firefighter who tried to get the officers to check Floyd’s pulse; other law enforcement officers; and medical experts.

Three Minneapolis police officers testified that Kueng, Lane and Thao had been trained to stop force when it was no longer necessary and to intervene when another officer used excessive force or a restraint that was not allowed under department policy.

Defense attorneys have sought to discredit that testimony, repeatedly pointing out to the jury that MPD is facing state and federal investigations into its policies and training practices. They have argued that officers were given conflicting training on use of force and presented videos of academy training that showed a cadet placing his knee on someone’s neck without intervention by instructors.

Thomas Plunkett, an attorney for Kueng, also argued that officers are not given adequate training on intervention policies — describing the duty-to-intervene training as “little more than a PowerPoint.”

Defense attorneys have sought to shift responsibility to Chauvin for the man’s death, arguing that the 19-year veteran “took control” at the scene and became the “shot caller.” But in what could be the opening volley of finger-pointing between the former officers, Thao said during prosecution testimony that Kueng and Lane, who responded to the initial 911 call about a counterfeit bill and first encountered Floyd, were in charge of the scene.

Thao, who arrived at the scene with Chauvin as Keung and Lane were struggling to put Floyd inside a squad car, said under defense questioning he believed Floyd was on drugs and suffering from “excited delirium,” a disputed medical term used by law enforcement and some health professionals to describe people who are under the influence of drugs and in a severely agitated state.

Minneapolis officers had been trained on the controversial term, and Thao, in his testimony, pointed to specific symptoms that officers had been trained to watch for, claiming he noticed them in Floyd.

“He was very sweaty, unable to respond to us,” Thao said, adding that he felt Floyd was also showing “superhuman strength” by resisting three officers as they tried to place him in a squad car.

Thao repeatedly acknowledged that he heard Floyd saying, “I can’t breathe.” But he also suggested that he didn’t believe Floyd was being truthful, testifying that the claim had been “regular occurrence” since the 2014 death of Eric Garner, a New York man who died in police custody while also claiming “I can’t breathe.”

But Bell later got Thao to admit that Garner died after using that phrase. “Your job is to protect the public, right?” Bell said. “You can’t just disregard someone telling you they can’t breathe because… you didn’t believe them?”

“Right,” Thao replied.

Thao’s attorney sought to raise doubts about the department’s training on the use of the knee on the neck, introducing several images from Thao’s time at the police academy in 2009 that showed cadets pressing their knee into the neck of a person they were trying to handcuff during use-of-force scenario training.