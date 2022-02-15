The subpoenas were sent to current and former Republican officials in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan as well as to two advisers to President Donald Trump.

The Trump advisers include Michael Roman, the director of Election Day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, and Gary Brown, his deputy director. Roman and Brown, according to Thompson’s letters, were “aware of, and participated in, efforts to promote unsupported allegations of fraud” and encouraged “state legislators to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by, among other things, appointing alternate slates of electors to send competing electoral votes to the United States Congress.”

Among the state officials subpoenaed were a prominent legislator from Pennsylvania, state Sen. Douglas Mastriano (R), who has long advocated an audit of the 2020 results and was praised by Trump for his efforts.

In addition two Arizonans were subpoenaed, Mark Finchem (R), a state House member running for secretary of state who attended the Jan. 6 protest in Washington, and Kelli Ward, the state Republican chair who sued to block committee efforts to obtain her phone records.

The former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox, also was subpoenaed.

In the letter to Mastriano, Thompson said that “we understand that you have knowledge of and participated in a plan to arrange for an alternate slate of electors to be presented to the President of the Senate on January 6, 2021, … and we understand that you spoke with former President Trump about your post-election activities.”

In writing to Ward, the committee asked for information about her conversations with Trump and members of his staff about election certification issues in Arizona. The letter noted that on Dec. 14, 2020, “you apparently acted as a purported Electoral College elector to meet and ultimately transmit to Congress a set of alternate Electoral College votes, which you described as “represent[ing] the legal voters of Arizona.” In addition, the panel cited her social media messages suggesting that the November 2020 election had been “stolen.”

The letter to Finchem cited his criticism of the election count and asked for more information about “a purported hearing at a Phoenix, Arizona hotel where representatives from former President Trump’s legal team and others spoke and advanced unproven claims of election and voter fraud.”

In writing to Cox, the former chair of the Michigan GOP, the committee asked about reports that she was a witness “when Rudy Giuliani pressured state lawmakers to disregard election results in Michigan … and said that certifying elections results would be a criminal act.”

The committee previously subpoenaed Trump electors from multiple states won by Biden that sent paperwork to Washington certifying their votes for Trump. Tuesday’s letter requests depositions into mid-March.

In addition, the Justice Department has begun looking in to the Trump elector plan, following requests from Democratic state attorneys general from New Mexico and Michigan. They asked the department to investigate whether the electoral vote certifications could amount to a crime.

The Trump elector plan was no secret. Republican electors from in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin — all states that had officially approved Biden electors — acted publicly in mid-December 2020. They said they were adopting a tactic used by Democrats in Hawaii decades ago in hopes that some later court decision might make their meaningless votes actually count. Republicans in Pennsylvania and New Mexico also sent certificates, but those documents explicitly stated that they were to be considered only if the election results were upended.