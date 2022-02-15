Remington Arms has agreed to a settlement with several families of children killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, marking the first instance in the United States of a gun manufacturer accepting liability for a mass shooting.

The settlement marks the end of a protracted court battle between Remington and the Sandy Hook families that sued the company for how it marketed its Bushmaster AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle. Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza was armed with the high-powered rifle during his rampage in Newtown, Conn., that killed 28 people, including 20 young children.

“The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties,” the filing said.

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed in the court filing posted to Waterbury Superior Court. The Associated Press reported the settlement is for $73 million. Remington, which has filed for bankruptcy, offered to pay nearly $33 million to the nine families last July.

More details about the settlement are expected to be released at a news conference with the families.

This is a developing story and will be updated.