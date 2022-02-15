“The plaintiffs in this action hereby give Notice that a settlement agreement has been executed between the parties,” the filing said.
The amount of the settlement was not disclosed in the court filing posted to Waterbury Superior Court. The Associated Press reported the settlement is for $73 million. Remington, which has filed for bankruptcy, offered to pay nearly $33 million to the nine families last July.
#BREAKING Sandy Hook families holding an 11am news conference to announce a settlement in their lawsuit against @RemingtonArms, which made the Bushmaster AR15 used at Newtown— John Craven (@johncraven1) February 15, 2022
The families allege Remington knowingly and negligently marketed military-grade weapons to unstable ppl pic.twitter.com/QQYE2SbQPH
More details about the settlement are expected to be released at a news conference with the families.
This is a developing story and will be updated.