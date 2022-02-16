Vaccination lowers the risk of developing long-term effects of covid-19, according to a report released Tuesday by a British public health agency.

At least 50 percent of people who survive covid-19 experience a variety of physical and psychological health issues for six months or more after their initial recovery, according to research on the long-term effects of the disease. The adverse symptoms associated with “long covid” vary from person to person but generally include fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive difficulty, among other maladies.

The U.K. Health Security Agency report, compiled from 15 long-covid studies conducted around the globe, said the findings add to the known benefits of being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Eight of the studies looked at the effect of vaccinations administered before infection, and most of those suggested that vaccinated people (with one or two doses) were less likely to develop long-covid symptoms compared with unvaccinated people.

