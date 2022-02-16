The U.K. Health Security Agency report, compiled from 15 long-covid studies conducted around the globe, said the findings add to the known benefits of being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Eight of the studies looked at the effect of vaccinations administered before infection, and most of those suggested that vaccinated people (with one or two doses) were less likely to develop long-covid symptoms compared with unvaccinated people.
Here's what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe:
- In Belgium, employees will now be able to request a four-day week as the government seeks to boost flexibility in the workplace amid the pandemic, which prompted officials to overhaul the country’s labor laws.
- Germany is preparing to ease coronavirus rules across the country as cases begin to dip. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to meet state governors Wednesday to discuss lifting most restrictions by March 20.
- South Korea has reported a daily record of 90,443 coronavirus cases amid the country’s omicron outbreak as the United States added the country to its “no-travel” guidance for Americans.
- In Eastern Europe, cases are surging, with the World Health Organization saying Tuesday that it was focusing on countries such as Russia and Ukraine where the omicron variant is driving infections.
The president of the Levi’s brand resigned Sunday, saying that she was pushed out of the company for being outspokenly critical of coronavirus restrictions in schools.
Jennifer Sey, who had been the president of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co. since 2020, said in a blog post that she resigned “to keep my voice.”
Sey had been vocal about her opinions that “draconian policies” closing schools “would cause the most harm to those least at risk, and the burden would fall heaviest on disadvantaged kids in public schools, who need the safety and routine of school the most.”
Disney World and Disneyland will drop their mask requirement for vaccinated guests, starting Thursday.
Since July 2021, the Florida and California theme parks have required masks in indoor spaces for visitors 2 years old and older, regardless of vaccination status. Disney does not require proof of vaccination to enter its parks.
“We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters,” Disney said on its resort websites.
For many countries, the hope is that the worst of the pandemic is over. Britain announced last week that it was planning the last of its domestic coronavirus rules — the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — by the end of the month, having already scrapped most measures for masks and vaccine passports.
In the United States, mask requirements have already come off in many states. In D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said Monday she would be dropping many of the requirements for masking and vaccines, sparking debate in a city where many take covid-19 extremely seriously.
In many countries, the number of new daily cases remains startlingly high. Globally, the average number of cases recorded each day remains more than double what it was at any point in 2020 and 2021. But some of the areas lifting restrictions have seen cases fall sharply after the highly contagious omicron wave at the end of the year.
That, combined with high levels of vaccination among the most vulnerable and the comparatively mild nature of the omicron variant, has led to a stark reevaluation of risks in this phase of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says taking a cruise now presents a lower risk than it did at the end of 2021 — at least in some cases.
On Tuesday, the public health agency lowered its travel health notice for cruises from Level 4 to Level 3, which indicates covid-19 levels on ships are “high” rather than “very high.” The agency had been warning all travelers to avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status since Dec. 30, after the omicron surge sent cases on ships soaring.
Under the new guidance, the CDC says travelers should make sure they are “up to date” with their coronavirus vaccines — which means the initial vaccination and a booster, when eligible — before taking a cruise.
People who are not up to date with their vaccines should avoid cruise travel, the CDC says. And regardless of vaccination status, the agency says those who are at increased risk for severe illness from covid-19 should also avoid cruises.