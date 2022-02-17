Newly reported coronavirus cases are dropping worldwide, but World Health Organization officials urged caution Wednesday, saying that a drop in testing may be contributing to that decline and that covid deaths remain alarmingly high.

During the week starting Feb. 7, health officials reported 16.3 million new infections globally, an 18.2 percent drop from the prior week, according to WHO figures. Deaths, though, inched higher in the same period, to above 73,000, an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous week.

“It’s the sixth week in a row that we’re seeing increasing reports of deaths,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, at a live-streamed event. “At this point in the pandemic, when we have tools that can save people’s lives, this is far, far too many.”

Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, urged people to get vaccinated, and to keep up preventive measures such as masking, isolating or quarantining. “This idea that we’re just going to abandon everything, I think is a very premature concept in many countries right now,” he said.

Here’s what to know

  • The United States has recorded more than 1 million “excess deaths” associated with covid since the start of the pandemic, a toll that exceeds the officially documented lethality of the coronavirus and captures the broad consequences of the health crisis.
  • Hong Kong is being swamped by an avalanche of new cases after poor planning, lagging vaccinations and the failure of its “zero-covid” policy left the city vulnerable.
  • After nearly two years of changing rules and guidelines, destinations around the world are loosening travel restrictions. Here are 10 places vaccinated travelers can go without taking a coronavirus test.