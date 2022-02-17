“It’s the sixth week in a row that we’re seeing increasing reports of deaths,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, at a live-streamed event. “At this point in the pandemic, when we have tools that can save people’s lives, this is far, far too many.”
Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, urged people to get vaccinated, and to keep up preventive measures such as masking, isolating or quarantining. “This idea that we’re just going to abandon everything, I think is a very premature concept in many countries right now,” he said.
Malaysia, South Korea face record cases amid Asia-Pacific omicron surge
As coronavirus cases and restrictions fall in the United States and Europe, parts of Asia and the Pacific are in the thick of a surge driven by the omicron variant, with Malaysia and South Korea reporting new daily records Thursday.
Malaysia logged 27,831 new cases Thursday, the country’s highest tally of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization. South Korea reported 93,135 new infections on the same day, also its daily record. Indonesia and New Zealand marked new daily records Wednesday, while Vietnam, Singapore, Japan and Thailand all remain in the grasp of omicron with high case counts.
Hong Kong reported 4,000 new infections Wednesday, a figure that is expected to double later this week. The city had never logged more than 200 new daily cases before 2022. For the first time, its hospitals are being overwhelmed.
Key coronavirus updates from around the world
- British officials confirmed Wednesday that about 6 million children ages 5 to 11 will be offered a low-dose coronavirus vaccine starting in April, the Associated Press reported.
- Hong Kong’s government plans to make up to 10,000 hotel rooms available for those with coronavirus infections amid a surge in cases sparked by the omicron variant. The rooms will serve as isolation facilities, Reuters reported.
- German vaccine maker BioNTech said Wednesday it was planning to open manufacturing facilities in Africa, where only 11 percent of the population is estimated to be fully vaccinated.
- Malaysia and South Korea broke daily coronavirus case records Thursday as the Asia-Pacific region grapples with a surge in omicron infections.
- Singapore’s Health Ministry said Wednesday it would resume quarantine-free travel to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this month after pausing during its omicron surge, Reuters reported. The country saw a record number of new cases Tuesday, but most had mild or no symptoms.
10 places vaccinated travelers can go without taking a coronavirus test
After nearly two years of changing rules and guidelines, destinations around the world are loosening travel restrictions for vaccinated visitors by striking testing requirements for entry.
Some European countries, such as Denmark, Norway and Sweden, appear to be leading a return to semi-normalcy, doing away with almost all coronavirus restrictions. Others, including England and Germany, are expected to make similar moves soon, and states across the U.S. are ending mask mandates.
By The Way rounded up 10 places you can go without taking a coronavirus test if you are fully vaccinated.
Ottawa police warn 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to 'leave the area now'
OTTAWA — Police on Wednesday sought to turn up the heat on the demonstrators who have obstructed Canada’s capital, handing them fliers in English and French with a simple message: It’s time to hit the road — or face arrest.
“You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking [of] streets, is committing a criminal offense, and you may be arrested,” the fliers said. “You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges.”
Police also warned that participants in the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” who are convicted of crimes could be barred from entering the United States.
The warning could portend more aggressive action from law enforcement authorities to clear the blockades — now in their third week — that also spread to several U.S.-Canada border crossings and prompted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week to become the first Canadian leader to invoke the country’s Emergencies Act.
Officials say the border crossings have been cleared. But the demonstrators in Ottawa are dug in.
Canadian officials indicated this week that they do not want a fourth raucous weekend of protests against coronavirus restrictions and Trudeau’s government. The weekend is when demonstrators who are encamped in downtown Ottawa are joined by thousands of reinforcements from elsewhere. Monday will be a holiday in much of Canada, making it a long weekend.
Judge halts Loudoun County school mask mandate as mask-optional law takes effect
A Loudoun County judge issued a temporary injunction Wednesday immediately barring the county’s public school system from enforcing its mask mandate the same day the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation requiring all districts to go mask-optional by March 1.
The measure, signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), will probably bring to an end legal wrangling over two lawsuits brought by parents in Fairfax and Loudoun counties. Loudoun County Public Schools initially announced Wednesday that it would make masks optional starting next week, but with the judge’s ruling, the option begins Thursday.
Superintendent Scott Ziegler referenced the ruling in a Wednesday night message to families announcing his district’s change in masking policies.
“I completely understand the frustration many of you have felt over the past few weeks and months related to school COVID-19 mitigation strategies, particularly masking. I also understand that this is a rapid change,” Ziegler wrote.