“The Governor did not act alone,” the complaint says. “He was enabled by the machinery of the State. … Trooper 1 is one of the Governor’s victims.”

Cuomo and DeRosa have repeatedly denied claims of wrongdoing, and through their representatives, they said the trooper’s lawsuit is “beyond frivolous” and an example of “dirty politics.” But details of the events described in the suit echo those that surfaced in a 165-page report from the New York attorney general, detailing how Cuomo allegedly harassed women inside and outside his office with unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

That report — which was based on interviews with 179 individuals, including Cuomo and his top aides — concluded that there was evidence to substantiate claims against him by 11 women. Cuomo remained defiant, and he accused the attorney general’s investigation of perjury, witness tampering and prosecutorial misconduct. But days after the report’s release, facing a likely impeachment, he resigned as governor, a stunning downfall for the three-term governor, who had won acclaim during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic for his handling of the crisis.

In the months since Cuomo left office, he has continued to battle misconduct allegations. In October, a misdemeanor complaint was filed in Albany City Court, accusing him of forcibly touching a woman. The case was dropped in January, after the district attorney called the complainant credible but said he couldn’t prove the charges “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A few days before, the district attorney in Westchester County said she found credible the allegations by two women — including Trooper 1 — that Cuomo had kissed them against their will, but said she could not pursue criminal charges “due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

The New York State Assembly also released its own report in November that found “overwhelming evidence” that Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment. In December, news surfaced that the Justice Department was investigating the harassment allegations.

On Thursday, Cuomo’s spokesperson, Rich Azzopardi, said the trooper’s lawsuit “relies on the AG’s proven fraud of a report” and accused her lawyers of using “the press to extort settlements.”

“That is un-American and will not happen here,” Azzopardi said in a statement. “Gov. Cuomo will fight every attempt at cheap cash extortions and is anxious to have the dirty politics stop — we look forward to justice in a court of law.”

He characterized Cuomo’s interactions with the trooper as innocent and said that if they were “actionable then we are all in trouble.”

Paul Shechtman, DeRosa’s attorney, said in a statement that “according to the trooper’s own testimony Melissa’s only interaction with her was to say ‘hello and goodbye.’ It is not a viable case anywhere in America and is beyond frivolous.”

The state police declined to comment on the allegations.

The fallout since Cuomo’s resignation has extended beyond the governor’s office: In December, CNN fired prime-time host Chris Cuomo, citing his efforts to aid his brother during the scandal. Network honcho Jeff Zucker and his deputy, Allison Gollust, departed the news outlet this month after the investigation into the younger Cuomo revealed their previously undisclosed relationship.

The trooper, who has not been publicly identified, said in the attorney general’s report that she remains fearful of speaking out about the incidents, but agreed to talk to investigators because “at the end of the day, if I could help validate these women, I think that’s more important than … my own, you know personal life.”

Her attorney, Valdi Licul, said in a statement that she has proceeded with the lawsuit anonymously “with the hope that she can vindicate her legal rights and move on with her life,” adding that she wouldn’t be deterred by Cuomo’s “bullying tactics.”

Her lawsuit detailed several moments she felt uncomfortable or violated, including an incident in an elevator at Cuomo’s New York City office, when the lawsuit says he ran his finger down her back, touched her bra clasp and said “Hey, you.” At a 2019 event, the trooper alleged that when she held a door for Cuomo, he placed the palm of his hand on her bellybutton and slid it toward her right hip, where she kept her gun.

Days later, when Cuomo approached her to talk about relationships, he asked her for her age, the complaint says, and when she told him she was in her late 20s, he replied, “You’re too old for me.” She said she jokingly offered to be his matchmaker, to which he replied he needed someone who “can handle pain,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to the trooper, the governor’s conversations became increasingly sexual. After she was assigned to his Mount Kisco residence, she said Cuomo offered to give her a tour of the governor’s mansion. In another conversation, the lawsuit says, she told him she planned to marry and he responded that “your sex drive goes down.”

In the summer of 2019, when the trooper was posted outside of his house, she asked if the governor needed anything and Cuomo replied by asking for a kiss, the complaint alleges. The trooper said the request shocked her, but out of fear of offending him or jeopardizing her job, she said he could, and, according to the lawsuit, he kissed her on her cheek and acknowledged that was against the rules.

The complaint says the trooper is seeking an undisclosed amount of compensatory and punitive damages.

Cuomo spoke publicly about the trooper’s allegations for the first time in August, when he announced his resignation. He said he had recruited her in an effort to diversify his mostly male protective detail. He said he did not remember touching her stomach, but added that he often touched state troopers in nonsexual ways when they held doors for him. He apologized for his conduct.