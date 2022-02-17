Kueng agreed with a prosecutor’s assertion that he stayed in his position holding Floyd’s back and made no “move of any kind” to get Chauvin off Floyd’s neck — though the former officer repeatedly claimed that Chauvin was using a restraint he did not “recognize” and was unsure if it violated Minneapolis police policy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Still, Kueng acknowledged that he had been trained to roll someone onto their side when it was “safe to do so” to help them breathe and that he had repeatedly heard Floyd complaining that he couldn’t breathe. Kueng said he had been led by other officers to believe if someone is talking, they are breathing. But he said he wasn’t alarmed when Floyd stopped talking about 4½ minutes into his restraint by the officers.

When prosecutor Manda Sertich asked the former officer if he thought Floyd had a “serious medical need” when he was on the ground, Kueng replied, “I can’t say I did, ma’am. I never really defined it as a serious medical need.”

Pressed on testimony from Wednesday when Kueng claimed he twice told Chauvin that he couldn’t find Floyd’s pulse and assumed Chauvin would perform his own pulse check, the former officer admitted that he never directly asked Chauvin to do so and was just “relaying information” to him.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“You never said to Mr. Chauvin, ‘Sir, can you check his carotid pulse, please?’ ” Sertich asked.

“I did not,” Kueng replied.

The prosecutor also challenged Kueng’s testimony that he believed Floyd might have been suffering from “excited delirium,” a disputed medical term used by law enforcement and some health professionals to describe people who are under the influence of drugs and in a severely agitated state.

Kueng testified under defense examination Wednesday that he was using a pain compliance technique on Floyd’s wrist as they walked him to a squad car and got no response, leading him to believe that Floyd might be impervious to pain — one of the symptoms he had been trained to look for in excited delirium.

But Sertich presented Kueng and the jury with pages of transcripts from Kueng’s body-camera footage of the scene that showed Floyd repeatedly complaining to Kueng of pain from the placement of his handcuffs.

In the footage, played earlier in the trial, Floyd told Kueng, “Mr. Officer, look at my wrist. Look at it!”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Yes,” Kueng replied. “I gotcha.”

Sertich pointed to Kueng’s testimony that he believed people with excited delirium don’t feel pain. “Mr. Floyd is registering pain here, right?” she asked Kueng.

Kueng suggested that he didn’t believe Floyd was truthful about feeling pain, saying it was a frequent complaint from people under arrest.

In his second day on the stand, Kueng repeatedly asserted that had deferred to Chauvin’s lead at the scene and believed that Chauvin was the one “in charge” as they held Floyd on the ground and kept him there for nearly 10 minutes.

Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis force, had been Kueng’s field training officer for roughly half of his five months of field training. Kueng testified that he was on only his third shift as a full-time officer on May 25, 2020, when he and Lane, another rookie, struggled with Floyd as they tried to arrest him as part of a counterfeit bill investigation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Kueng repeatedly testified that it was his experience on the force not to question veteran officers such as Chauvin and that he “trusted” Chauvin knew what he was doing because he had a better understanding of department policy.

But the prosecutor repeatedly pointed out that Kueng was a full-time officer with equal rank to Chauvin and sworn to uphold the same oath and duties. “Chauvin is no longer your FTO [field training officer] at this point,” she said. “He is not writing daily evaluations of your performance. He’s not grading you.”

Kueng acknowledged that was true but told the jury that he understood Chauvin could still recommend that he be “terminated … for any reason” — which he suggested added to his stress at the scene and influenced his view that Chauvin was in charge.

Story continues below advertisement

At one point, Sertich played footage from the scene showing Kueng laughing as Chauvin told Floyd, who was complaining he couldn’t breathe, that it “takes a heck of lot of oxygen to talk.”

Advertisement

Kueng admitted that he was laughing and said it was an inside joke between him and Chauvin related to a call they had responded to a few days earlier when they heard a nurse at the hospital tell a restrained person who was “screaming that he couldn’t breathe” the same thing.

“Chauvin replied to the nurse, ‘I’m going to use that next time,’ and three days later he used it,” Kueng said.

The prosecutor asked if the two officers were able to joke at the scene if it meant they weren’t feeling the “stress” of the constant struggle that Kueng had claimed. “I would say it was a brief moment of levity,” he replied.

A federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Kueng, Lane and former officer Tou Thao in May 2021 on charges that they violated Floyd’s constitutional rights during the fatal arrest. Kueng and Thao were charged with violating Floyd’s right to be free from unreasonable seizure by not intervening as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. All four officers were charged with failing to render medical aid to Floyd. Kueng, Lane and Thao have each pleaded not guilty.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Chauvin, who was convicted on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, pleaded guilty in December to the federal charges. Chauvin, who is currently serving a 22½-year state sentence, is awaiting sentencing in the federal case.

Prosecutors began presenting their case Jan. 24 with a litany of video that captured Floyd’s death, including footage filmed by teenager Darnella Frazier and other eyewitnesses. They called 21 witnesses over 13 days, including an off-duty firefighter who tried to get the officers to check Floyd’s pulse, other law enforcement officers and medical experts.

Three Minneapolis police officers testified that Kueng, Lane and Thao had been trained to stop force when it was no longer necessary and to intervene when another officer used excessive force or a restraint that was not allowed under department policy.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Defense attorneys have sought to discredit that testimony, repeatedly pointing out to the jury that the department is facing state and federal investigations into its policies and training practices. They have argued that officers were given conflicting training on use of force and presented videos of academy training that showed a cadet placing his knee on someone’s neck without intervention by instructors.

Defense attorneys have sought to shift responsibility to Chauvin for Floyd’s death, arguing he “took control” at the scene and became the “shot caller.” But the case could pit the former officers against one another as a jury determines whether officers broke federal law when they failed to push Chauvin off Floyd’s body and render medical aid.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Magnuson has limited prosecutors from asking the former officers questions that would lead them to render judgment on their fellow defendants — though he has allowed questioning about what the officers observed.

On Tuesday, Thao countered a claim made by Lane and Kueng that they believed Chauvin was in charge of the scene because of his seniority. The former officer, an eight-year veteran, said under department policy, Lane and Kueng were in charge of the scene.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Thomas Plunkett, Kueng’s attorney, rested his case with testimony from Steve Ijames, a use-of-force instructor and former assistant police chief in Springfield, Mo., who said Minneapolis police training on the duty to intervene was “overly simplistic” and did not adequately prepare officers like Kueng to challenge veterans for excessive force or other wrongdoing.

Ijames said that his review of department and academy training materials suggested officers were given no scenario training on how to intervene with colleagues — just a reading of the policy followed by an example of an officer “beating a handcuffed person.”

“If you simply read a policy to them and give them an example … you are almost guaranteed failure,” Ijames said, likening it to failures of training that led to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers. “You have to validate the learning. You have to know they know.”