But below White’s sign-off, the letter gave parents the option of shielding their children from the lessons. Parents could sign the bottom of the form under a sentence that read: “My Student Does Not have permission to receive this lesson.”

A photo of the form on Tuesday spread widely on Twitter, prompting online backlash and leading Brown County Schools, a district located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, to respond.

In a letter to families and staff members, Superintendent Emily Tracy acknowledged the opt-out form and said the school district is “gathering more information on the matter.”

“In the meantime, know that we support teaching about the facts in our history including historical injustices,” Tracy wrote. “Our District is and will continue to be committed to having compassion for all and supporting an education community that will allow all students, staff, families and community members the opportunity to feel welcome.”

Neither Tracy nor White immediately responded to a messages from The Washington Post late Wednesday.

In a statement to WTHR, Tracy added that the school district does “not allow students and parents to opt out of required curriculum, including instruction on social studies and histories.”

“Any decision related to parental consent and curriculum determinations are made in accordance with the law,” she said.

About 240 students are enrolled at Sprunica Elementary School, which is 97 percent White, according to state data.

News of the opt-out form comes as teachers and school administrators around the country grapple with how to teach race-based lessons. In 13 states, new laws or directives have limited how race — and sometimes gender — are addressed in classrooms, leaving teachers fearful of the repercussions and in some cases opting to pull lessons, The Post has reported.

Indiana is among at least 27 states considering such legislation. Passed by the Republican-controlled Indiana House in January, House Bill 1134 proposes limits to race and history lessons in the state’s classrooms, the Indianapolis Star reported, although Senate Republicans there on Tuesday proposed changes that would slightly weaken the bill. In January, a similar bill stalled in the Indiana Senate after its author, state Sen. Scott Baldwin, said teachers’ lessons about fascism and Nazism should be impartial. He later apologized and told the Star that “Nazism, Marxism and fascism are a stain on our world history.”