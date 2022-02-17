Those messages allegedly included threats against Renaissance Charter School — leading police to arrest Whims and detain her for 11 days in November. Police later determined the other girl had framed her.

“Just know i got people thst comin to tht skocll tmmr and finna blow it up,” the other student, identified only as M.S., wrote on Instagram while impersonating Whims, according to a police report.

The ordeal in Pembroke Pines, about 18 miles north of Miami, underscores the challenge police face in utilizing social media to detect threats — while shielding potentially innocent suspects from a rush to judgment. The case also highlights the vital role social media companies play in releasing information about users to police.

Now home after being released Nov. 29, Whims said she’s trying to move past her time at a juvenile detention center. Her attorney, Marwan Porter, told reporters that an older girl at the facility once threatened to stab Whims over a piece of chocolate.

“I really don’t want to talk to anybody about the situation,” Whims said Wednesday at a news conference. “People will come up to me and say, ‘Nia, are you the person on the news?’ And I just have to lie. I say, ‘No.’”

The lawsuit accuses the charter school and Meta, Instagram’s parent company, of severely harming Whims by enabling her wrongful arrest. The suit says Whims’s mother also plans to add Pembroke Pines Police as a defendant.

Colleen Reynolds, a spokeswoman for the school, declined to comment on the lawsuit beyond saying that school officials “take all appropriate actions” to ensure students’ and staff members’ safety. Amanda Conwell, a police spokeswoman, also declined to respond to the lawsuit beyond the department’s news release about the incident. Meta, which is also the parent corporation of Facebook and WhatsApp, did not respond to a message.

Before her arrest, Whims had been a student at Renaissance for several years and recently had been physically and verbally bullied by other students, the lawsuit says. Her mother, Lezlie-Ann Davis, told reporters that she asked the school to arrange a meeting with those girls and their parents but that she only met once with a teacher. The bullying continued, the lawsuit says, so Davis removed Whims from the school during the eighth grade.

On Nov. 18, the lawsuit says, M.S. impersonated Whims and sent messages threatening to kill people, including M.S. and a teacher. The teacher found out about the messages and told school officials and police, sending the school into lockdown before police determined there was no true threat, according to the lawsuit.

M.S. told police that Whims had sent the messages herself, the lawsuit says, and police went to Whims’s home. Whims acknowledged that she had been exchanging Instagram messages with the other girl but denied making the threats. Still, officers arrested Whims on a charge of threatening to cause bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism.

A subsequent psychological evaluation determined that Whims was not a danger to herself or others and that there was no reason for her to stay detained, the lawsuit says. She was released Nov. 29 after a criminal defense attorney for the family posted her bail, Davis said at the news conference.

But the ordeal wasn’t over.

“She missed Thanksgiving with her family, and then when she got home, she was on house detention,” Davis said. “She was unable to go out. So the entire holiday was just missed — all the festivity for her.”

Whims threw away her school uniform as soon as she got home, Davis said. And, she added, her daughter no longer wants to someday be a police officer because she feels like she was treated so badly.

Police and Davis make differing claims about Davis’s cooperation with the investigation.

Police wrote in their report that on the day of the arrest that Davis told her daughter to stop answering officers’ questions. In a news release later, police said Davis only began to work with them on Dec. 21, when she provided information that led them to subpoena the IP addresses associated with the threatening messages.

Davis and Porter, at the news conference, said they did not know what the Dec. 21 date references. They said that on the day of the arrest, Davis gave officers the iPad where Whims had been using Instagram.

“Nia and her mom invited law enforcement into their home. They provided law enforcement with the tablet that was allegedly used,” Porter said. “And I don’t know what more they expected of Lezlie-Ann.”

The police report says officers gave Davis a receipt for the seized iPad on Dec. 21 and that, around the same time, Instagram gave them the IP address used to send the threatening messages. On Jan. 18, the report says, a subpoena to the Internet provider Comcast revealed that IP addresses associated with the student M.S.'s parent were used to make the threats.

After more investigation, police dropped the charges against Whims and instead charged M.S., 12, with making written threats to kill or cause bodily harm, falsifying a police report and related charges.

Davis contends that Whims’s exoneration should not have taken so long. The lawsuit says the police department failed to promptly investigate the IP address used to make the threats and that Instagram refused to quickly cooperate with investigators.

At the news conference, Porter questioned whether a wealthy White child would have been treated the same way as Whims, who is Black. And he said no child, of any race, should be arrested without a careful probe of the facts.