The 11 countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda, generally have coronavirus vaccination rates below 40 percent, according to University of Oxford data. Biden’s Global VAX initiative would provide “intensive support” for their vaccination campaigns through in-person staffing, technical assistance and diplomacy.
The World Health Organization on Friday announced six African countries would be first to receive assistance, including “all the operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.” They are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.
“In Africa, 83 percent of people still have not received a single dose,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday at a Vaccine Equity for Africa event in Germany. “This is not only a moral failure, it is also an epidemiological failure, which is creating the ideal conditions for new variants to emerge.”
The fast-spreading omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa in November. Although wealthy nations generally had worse covid outcomes than developing nations, new studies this week suggested coronavirus cases were undercounted across African countries.
Here’s what to know
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe:
- Germany has crossed over the peak of new daily infections with the omicron variant, the country’s health minister said Friday. Karl Lauterbach said government measures to curb infection numbers have been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily; he noted that as many as 12 percent of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated.
- South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The 109,831 new cases reported on Friday set another record and were about a 25-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain. The more than 516,000 infections counted in the past seven days alone raised South Korea’s caseload to over 1.75 million.
- With the first community outbreak of the virus in the Solomon Islands spreading rapidly through the largely unvaccinated population, the Red Cross warns that the Pacific Island nation’s fragile health-care system is at risk of becoming overwhelmed. The capital Honiara has only one small hospital and authorities have already turned a sports building into a field hospital and a football stadium into a vaccination center.
- In Hong Kong, hospitals have reached 90 percent capacity and quarantine facilities are at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new covid cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the strain on the city’s health- care system, officials said they will take a different approach to hospitalization and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner.
Marine charged in Jan. 6 riot is accused of selling forged vaccine cardsReturn to menu
NEW YORK — A Marine reservist already facing charges over alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday on charges he acquired coronavirus vaccination cards to be sold to unvaccinated customers including other service members, according to federal prosecutors.
Jia Liu, 26, was indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and conspiracy to commit forgery over his alleged efforts with a medical clinic nurse who was also charged.
The pair allegedly distributed cards to at least 300 people who did not get vaccinated but who wanted proof that they had. They also made more than 70 false entries in immunization databases, the government said.
Americans are tired of the pandemic. But disease experts preach cautionReturn to menu
The masks are coming off Thursday at Disneyland and Disney World. The theme parks are the latest places to say the pandemic has reached a point at which indoor masking is no longer required for people who are vaccinated — another sign the nation’s health emergency isn’t what is was in 2020, 2021 or even January 2022.
Blue state governors are lifting mask mandates. So is Muriel E. Bowser (D), mayor of the nation’s capital. And everyone saw what happened Sunday at the Super Bowl in the crowded, sort-of-outdoors environs of SoFi Stadium: Even though the Los Angeles County health department had said masks were required, just about the only people with their faces covered were the ones wearing helmets.
But the easing of the coronavirus pandemic’s grip is hardly a serene moment. The country is witnessing a broad backlash from many conservatives and libertarians, not only against the ongoing mask mandates but against the past two years of public health measures, including school closures, designed to suppress the spread of the virus. As the fall elections approach, the virus itself isn’t the hot topic so much as the response to it.
You asked: What’s safer during covid — a long flight or layovers?Return to menu
The thought of spending 15 hours in a confined space with strangers during a pandemic does sound questionable. But if we’re vaccinated and boosted and not at risk for severe infection, should we be worried about taking long-haul flights? We’ve gotten several questions about this, so I took your concerns to doctors and epidemiologists.
Let’s start with the good news: For fully immunized travelers, experts feel confident in the efficacy of ventilation and air circulation systems on airplanes. With that technology, plus mask mandates, “I think the risk is really low,” says Mark Gendreau, an expert in aviation medicine and chief medical officer of BILH Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals.