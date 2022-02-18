Both the United States and the World Health Organization are increasing vaccine aid to African nations.

The Biden administration will “surge” more than $250 million in coronavirus vaccine aid to 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa that have lagged in immunization rates, according to a document obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed by global health officials.

The 11 countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda, generally have coronavirus vaccination rates below 40 percent, according to University of Oxford data. Biden’s Global VAX initiative would provide “intensive support” for their vaccination campaigns through in-person staffing, technical assistance and diplomacy.

The World Health Organization on Friday announced six African countries would be first to receive assistance, including “all the operating procedures and know-how to manufacture mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.” They are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

“In Africa, 83 percent of people still have not received a single dose,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday at a Vaccine Equity for Africa event in Germany. “This is not only a moral failure, it is also an epidemiological failure, which is creating the ideal conditions for new variants to emerge.”

The fast-spreading omicron variant was first detected in southern Africa in November. Although wealthy nations generally had worse covid outcomes than developing nations, new studies this week suggested coronavirus cases were undercounted across African countries.

