U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy announced Friday that he and his immediate family had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We’ve tried to be safe but it’s tough when your kids are sick,” Murthy tweeted. “You want to comfort them when they’re unwell. That often requires being close physically.”

Murthy on Tuesday said his 4-year-old daughter had tested positive, and on Friday, he tweeted an update: “My 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19,” all with mild symptoms.

Murthy, his wife and son were vaccinated and boosted, he said.

Murthy co-chaired President Biden’s coronavirus advisory board during the presidential transition and previously served as surgeon general under President Barack Obama. He has been an active supporter of public health guidance on masks, vaccines and social distancing.

“Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can,” he tweeted.

The White House says there has been no recent contact between Murthy and Biden.

