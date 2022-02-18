Murthy on Tuesday said his 4-year-old daughter had tested positive, and on Friday, he tweeted an update: “My 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for COVID-19,” all with mild symptoms.
Murthy, his wife and son were vaccinated and boosted, he said.
Murthy co-chaired President Biden’s coronavirus advisory board during the presidential transition and previously served as surgeon general under President Barack Obama. He has been an active supporter of public health guidance on masks, vaccines and social distancing.
“Our safety measures reduce risk but they can’t eliminate risk. Nothing can,” he tweeted.
The White House says there has been no recent contact between Murthy and Biden.
Here’s what to know
U.S. will ‘surge’ vaccine support to 11 African countriesReturn to menu
The Biden administration will “surge” more than $250 million in coronavirus vaccine assistance to 11 countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including several where the omicron variant was first identified, as it ramps up efforts to help vaccinate the world, according to a document obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed by global health officials.
The Global VAX initiative, which the administration outlined in December, represents the latest effort to carry out President Biden’s vows to help end the pandemic and restore U.S. health leadership. Those goals are driven by national security and humanitarian concerns, as officials worry that a new variant could emerge in a largely unvaccinated country and quickly circle the globe.
The fast-spreading omicron variant, which drove record levels of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in January, was first detected in southern Africa in November.
Hawaii is last state with mask mandateReturn to menu
States in rapid succession have announced plans to drop indoor mask requirements as coronavirus infections drop, but one holdout remains: Hawaii.
Gov. David Ige (D) said Thursday that he is consulting with state health officials “to determine when the time is right for Hawaii to lift the indoor mask mandate,” according to KITV-4, an ABC affiliate.
Ige said Hawaii was second-lowest among U.S. states in coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic “in part because of the indoor mask requirement and other measures that have proven successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus.”
On Thursday, New Mexico lifted its indoor mask mandate and Washington state announced that it would phase out its mandate in March. Even as many states lift indoor masking requirements, health and education officials have continued to mandate mask use in schools, public transportation, health-care settings and other situations.
Despite having an economy highly dependent on tourism, Hawaii has been more proactive throughout the pandemic. In March 2020, the islands issued strict self-quarantine orders for all arrivals, rolling those back only in October of that year. And when delta variant cases started overwhelming hospitals in the state last summer, Hawaii again discouraged tourism. And with omicron, the state went back on alert again, now hoping restrictions will lift by spring.
Natalie B. Compton, Timothy Bella and Hannah Sampson contributed to this report.
Nursing home workers’ vaccination rates vary by state, study findsReturn to menu
Coronavirus vaccination rates among nursing home staff varied widely by state, from 70 percent to nearly 100 percent, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.
Long-term care facilities have recorded nearly 1 in 4 of all covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Federal rules require health-care workers at providers participating in Medicaid or Medicare to be vaccinated.
The deadline to receive a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine was Jan. 27 in half of the states and the District of Columbia. About 89 percent of nursing home employees in those states had been fully vaccinated as of Jan. 30, KFF found.
Partly due to litigation, the remaining 25 states have deadlines in February. Nursing home employees in those states had a 77 percent vaccination rate, KFF found.
Ohio, Oklahoma and Missouri had the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates for nursing home employees (70 percent to 71 percent), while Massachusetts, Maine, New York and Rhode Island had rates above 99 percent, KFF said.
Nursing home infections and covid-related deaths spiked last month as the omicron wave swept through the United States.
Key coronavirus updates from around the worldReturn to menu
Here’s what to know about the top coronavirus stories around the globe:
- Germany has crossed over the peak of new daily infections with the omicron variant, the country’s health minister said Friday. Karl Lauterbach said government measures to curb infection numbers have been effective, but he warned against relaxing the public health rules too hastily; he noted that as many as 12 percent of people over age 60 in Germany are still unvaccinated.
- South Korea will extend restaurant dining hours but maintain a six-person limit on private social gatherings as it wrestles with a massive coronavirus wave driven by the highly infectious omicron variant. The 109,831 new cases reported on Friday set another record and were about a 25-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the country’s dominant strain. The more than 516,000 infections counted in the past seven days alone raised South Korea’s caseload to over 1.75 million.
- With the first community outbreak of the virus in the Solomon Islands spreading rapidly through the largely unvaccinated population, the Red Cross warns that the Pacific Island nation’s fragile health-care system is at risk of becoming overwhelmed. The capital Honiara has only one small hospital and authorities have already turned a sports building into a field hospital and a football stadium into a vaccination center.
- In Hong Kong, hospitals have reached 90 percent capacity and quarantine facilities are at their limit, authorities said, as the city struggles to snuff out a record number of new covid cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease the strain on the city’s health- care system, officials said they will take a different approach to hospitalization and isolation policies and allow some patients to be discharged sooner.
Marine charged in Jan. 6 riot is accused of selling forged vaccine cardsReturn to menu
NEW YORK — A Marine reservist already facing charges over alleged participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested Thursday on charges he acquired coronavirus vaccination cards to be sold to unvaccinated customers including other service members, according to federal prosecutors.
Jia Liu, 26, was indicted on charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and conspiracy to commit forgery over his alleged efforts with a medical clinic nurse who was also charged.
The pair allegedly distributed cards to at least 300 people who did not get vaccinated but who wanted proof that they had. They also made more than 70 false entries in immunization databases, the government said.
Americans are tired of the pandemic. But disease experts preach cautionReturn to menu
The masks are coming off Thursday at Disneyland and Disney World. The theme parks are the latest places to say the pandemic has reached a point at which indoor masking is no longer required for people who are vaccinated — another sign the nation’s health emergency isn’t what is was in 2020, 2021 or even January 2022.
Blue state governors are lifting mask mandates. So is Muriel E. Bowser (D), mayor of the nation’s capital. And everyone saw what happened Sunday at the Super Bowl in the crowded, sort-of-outdoors environs of SoFi Stadium: Even though the Los Angeles County health department had said masks were required, just about the only people with their faces covered were the ones wearing helmets.
But the easing of the coronavirus pandemic’s grip is hardly a serene moment. The country is witnessing a broad backlash from many conservatives and libertarians, not only against the ongoing mask mandates but against the past two years of public health measures, including school closures, designed to suppress the spread of the virus. As the fall elections approach, the virus itself isn’t the hot topic so much as the response to it.
You asked: What’s safer during covid — a long flight or layovers?Return to menu
The thought of spending 15 hours in a confined space with strangers during a pandemic does sound questionable. But if we’re vaccinated and boosted and not at risk for severe infection, should we be worried about taking long-haul flights? We’ve gotten several questions about this, so I took your concerns to doctors and epidemiologists.
Let’s start with the good news: For fully immunized travelers, experts feel confident in the efficacy of ventilation and air circulation systems on airplanes. With that technology, plus mask mandates, “I think the risk is really low,” says Mark Gendreau, an expert in aviation medicine and chief medical officer of BILH Beverly and Addison Gilbert hospitals.