Wright’s death drew immediate national outcry and came as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer later convicted of murdering George Floyd, was unfolding 10 miles away.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minneapolis civil rights attorney and advocate for the Wright family, said Potter’s sentence will bring some level of closure.

“A strong sentence would be modicum of justice, but of course, true justice is Daunte Wright being able to be here with his family,” Armstrong told The Washington Post Thursday.

Earl Gray, an attorney for Potter, did not respond to requests for comment.

Wright’s family and the defense have voiced drastically different views of what Potter’s ultimate sentence should be. Wright’s parents, who say Potter has not apologized to them for killing their son, are demanding the maximum. Potter’s lawyers, meanwhile, argue Potter should be let off with probation.

Under state guidelines, Potter will only be sentenced for the most serious conviction of first-degree manslaughter, but is not expected to receive the maximum penalty; instead, she faces a likely range of more than six years to roughly eight-and-a-half.

Prosecutors initially filed a motion for a stiffer penalty on account of aggravating factors — like Potter endangering others at the scene — but appeared to back off that stance in a court filing earlier this week that seemingly accepted the presumptive sentencing range.

Potter's lawyers have argued for a lighter sentence of probation, calling Wright the “aggressor.” In court filings, the defense rejected any prison term for Potter, arguing she would be a “walking target” in prison.

“She represents authority, and police authority and investigation are what result in convictions and incarceration,” the defense wrote.

In Minnesota, those sentenced to felonies are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their mandatory sentence.

Ultimately, Potter's sentence will be the discretion of Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu.

Armstrong, the civil right's attorney, said that while a light sentence for Potter would be painful, it can't diminish the significance of Potter's conviction — a rarity for police officers.

“I always think, as someone who grew up in L.A., how different people would feel if the officers who beat Rodney King were found criminally liable in a court of law,” she said. “It was a such a slap in the face to people who watched that video that they still talk about it today.”

The Brooklyn Center Police Department released footage of the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. (Reuters)

Video of Wright's fatal shooting prompted anguish and outrage when it was released soon after the incident.

“I’ll Tase you!” Potter says in body-camera footage from the April 11 traffic stop. “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Seconds later, she continues: “Holy s---, I shot him.”

“I grabbed the wrong gun,” Potter says, using an expletive. “I killed a boy.”

Wright had initially been pulled over for having expired tags and an air freshener dangling in his rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. When officers ran Wright's identification and discovered an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they moved to arrest him. Wright struggled to get away from an officer trying to handcuff him, drawing Potter's fire from outside the car.

In the video, Wright's car is seen pulling away only to crash a short time later.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat of the car during the incident and recounted in emotional testimony the seconds after the shooting, trying to stop the bleeding in Wright’s chest and screaming that he was shot to Wright’s mother over the phone.

After the video’s release last April, protesters gathered for several days in Brooklyn Center only to be met with an aggressive, heavily-criticized response from law enforcement. The chaotic week that followed also led to the resignation of both Potter and the police chief and a reshuffling of city leadership.

Even after Potter's sentencing, advocates for Wright's family are fighting to ensure she cannot collect on the taxpayer-funded portion of her police pension, which Potter preserved by resigning after the shooting rather than face termination.

“Even if she goes to prison, she’s going to be there, not paying rent, and she’s going to be receiving money — getting a pension that goes right into her pocket,” said Johnathon McClellan, an attorney who leads the Minnesota Justice Coalition and is close to the Wright family.