Wright’s family pleaded in court Friday for the judge to hand Potter the highest penalty. They seized on Potter’s trusted position as an officer, and contrasted her ability to rejoin her family and watch her sons grow to their “life sentence” without Wright.

Katie Wright, Daunte’s mother, didn’t mentioned Potter by name during her victim impact statement, instead calling her “the defendant."

“I will never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us,” Wright said. “A police officer who’s supposed to serve and protect took so much away from us.”

Wright blasted Potter for failing to render aid immediately after the shooting. “Please keep in mind the impact this has caused her family and herself is just a small storm that’s gonna pass, compared to our life sentence without Daunte,” she said.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank noted that remorse alone is not enough for Potter to deserve a more lenient sentence.

“We should expect defendants to have remorse; we should expect defendants to have remorse for more that what happens to them,” he said.

Wright's family and supporters have repeatedly invoked Potter's smiling booking photo taken immediately after her conviction as evidence of her callousness and lack of remorse.

Paul Engh, an attorney for Potter, sought to get ahead of that criticism Friday insisting Potter’s smile was not meant to convey disrespect and that she was “asked to smile” before her picture was taken.

Engh called the sentence prosecutors sought for Potter “too high” for a first-time offender and said she already faces the penalty of never being able to work as a police officer or own a gun again. He urged the judge to weigh what he called a “virtuous” life Potter had lived heavily against “a five-second mistake.”

To demonstrate the strong support Engh said Potter has from the community, he held up a box of cards she received in jail and said there were two more like it.

Wright’s death drew immediate national outcry and came as the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer later convicted of murdering George Floyd, was unfolding 10 miles away.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, a Minneapolis civil rights attorney and advocate for the Wright family, said Potter’s sentence will bring some level of closure.

“A strong sentence would be modicum of justice, but of course, true justice is Daunte Wright being able to be here with his family,” Armstrong told The Washington Post Thursday.

Wright’s family and the defense have voiced drastically different views of what Potter’s ultimate sentence should be. Wright’s parents, who said Potter has not apologized to them for killing their son, demanded the maximum. Potter’s lawyers, meanwhile, argued Potter should be let off with probation.

Under state guidelines, Potter is only sentenced for the most serious conviction of first-degree manslaughter, and is not expected to receive the maximum penalty; the recommended range is more than six years to roughly eight-and-a-half.

In court Friday, Frank countered earlier reports that the state was seeking a longer sentence and clarified it rather filed filed notice with the court to find “aggravating” factors that Potter’s crime was egregious.

In arguing for a lighter sentence, Potter’s lawyers said Wright the “aggressor.” In court filings, the defense rejected any prison term for Potter and insisted she would be a “walking target” in prison.

“She represents authority, and police authority and investigation are what result in convictions and incarceration,” the defense wrote.

In Minnesota, those sentenced to felonies are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their mandatory sentence.

Ultimately, Potter’s sentence is the discretion of Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu.

Armstrong, the civil right's attorney, said that while a light sentence for Potter would be painful, it can't diminish the significance of Potter's conviction — a rarity for police officers.

“I always think, as someone who grew up in L.A., how different people would feel if the officers who beat Rodney King were found criminally liable in a court of law,” she said. “It was a such a slap in the face to people who watched that video that they still talk about it today.”

The Brooklyn Center Police Department released footage of the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man. (Reuters)

Video of Wright's fatal shooting prompted anguish and outrage when it was released soon after the incident.

“I’ll Tase you!” Potter says in body-camera footage from the April 11 traffic stop. “Taser! Taser! Taser!” Seconds later, she continues: “Holy s---, I shot him.”

“I grabbed the wrong gun,” Potter says, using an expletive. “I killed a boy.”

Wright had initially been pulled over for having expired tags and an air freshener dangling in his rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. When officers ran Wright's identification and discovered an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation, they moved to arrest him. Wright struggled to get away from an officer trying to handcuff him, drawing Potter's fire from outside the car.

In the video, Wright's car is seen pulling away only to crash a short time later.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat of the car during the incident and recounted in emotional testimony the seconds after the shooting, trying to stop the bleeding in Wright’s chest and screaming that he was shot to Wright’s mother over the phone.

After the video’s release last April, protesters gathered for several days in Brooklyn Center only to be met with an aggressive, heavily-criticized response from law enforcement. The chaotic week that followed also led to the resignation of both Potter and the police chief and a reshuffling of city leadership.

Even after Potter's sentencing, advocates for Wright's family are fighting to ensure she cannot collect on the taxpayer-funded portion of her police pension, which Potter preserved by resigning after the shooting rather than face termination.

“Even if she goes to prison, she’s going to be there, not paying rent, and she’s going to be receiving money — getting a pension that goes right into her pocket,” said Johnathon McClellan, an attorney who leads the Minnesota Justice Coalition and is close to the Wright family.