Vella had been with the police department for 14 years, it said on Twitter, adding that he leaves behind a wife and daughter.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said Saturday evening that one of its helicopters had “crash landed,” and video of the crash site showed the helicopter downed in the water near the beach. The officers had been on their way to respond to a “disturbance fight call,” Parra said.

It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Nicholas Vella, a 14-year veteran of HBPD. Officer Vella died this evening after our police helicopter, HB-1, crashed into the waters off Newport while responding to a call for service. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/mxulAf248Q — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

Earlier Saturday, a helicopter crashed into the ocean yards away from a crowded Florida beach, leaving two passengers injured, the authorities said.

Video of the crash showed Miami Beach’s South Beach buzzing with sunbathers and swimmers when the helicopter dove into the water.

The Miami Beach Police Department, which posted the video on Twitter, said that two of the people who had been on the helicopter were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami in “stable condition.” A third person was not seriously injured.

A representative for the hospital did not immediately respond to an inquiry Saturday evening.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

There were three people onboard the Robinson R44 helicopter, which crashed at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, said a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, Matthew Lehner. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, which happened “under unknown circumstances,” Lehner said in an email Saturday evening.

If the crash had “happened 50 yards more inland, we would have had a mass casualty event on our hands,” the Miami Beach Fire Department told NBC6, a local news station. The fire department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said it was “incredible — insane” that nobody in the water was injured.

The crash happened on South Beach near 10th Street, police said, adding that a section of the beach from 9th to 11th streets was closed as the authorities responded to the incident.

The R44 helicopter is “well known to investigators,” according to a report by the Los Angeles Times, which found in a 2018 analysis that the model had a higher rate of deadly accidents per hours flown compared with other common models. Robinson Helicopter Co., the aircraft’s manufacturer, disputed that report.

The Times reported that the FAA and the manufacturer were “slow to address design features and operating characteristics that have caused or contributed to accidents.”

After Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crash in early 2020, a former FAA consultant, David Hoeppner, told The Washington Post that the industry had not “done all the things in design and the reliability or integrity of the helicopter that we need to do.” The Huntington Beach Police Department uses MD 520N helicopters, according to its website.