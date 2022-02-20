Officers from the Portland police were called to an intersection at the northeast corner of Normandale Park around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. They found a woman dead, a police statement said, while five other people, two men and three women, were transported to hospitals.
The police did not provide details about the condition of the shooting victims, and said that the identity of the woman who was killed, “as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.”
Portland police homicide detectives were investigating the shooting late Saturday and closed off the area around the corner where the shooting happened.
Holly Bailey contributed to this report.