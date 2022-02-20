One person died and five others were injured in a shooting that took place late Saturday in northeast Portland, Ore., authorities said.

Local news organizations reported that the shooting took place around the same time as protesters were set to gather in nearby Normandale Park to draw attention to the case of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier this month during a predawn, no-knock raid.

Officers from the Portland police were called to an intersection at the northeast corner of Normandale Park around 8 p.m. local time on Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. They found a woman dead, a police statement said, while five other people, two men and three women, were transported to hospitals.

The police did not provide details about the condition of the shooting victims, and said that the identity of the woman who was killed, “as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.”

Portland police homicide detectives were investigating the shooting late Saturday and closed off the area around the corner where the shooting happened.

Holly Bailey contributed to this report.