Broyles repeatedly used profanity, made disparaging comments about some of the girls’ appearances and then vomited on one girl’s shoes, according to reports by NonDoc and KFOR. NonDoc, a nonprofit news outlet, was first to report the story.

Broyles denied the allegations in an interview with NonDoc on Thursday, but on Friday, she apologized for her behavior in a televised interview with KFOR. In the TV broadcast, Broyles said she had been invited to the sleepover by her friend, a mother of one of the girls. Broyles brought over wine, she said, and ended up taking sleeping medication she had not taken before.

“Instead of helping me sleep,” Broyles said, “I hallucinated.”

Broyles added that the rest is “blurry.” The only thing she remembers is opening her eyes while she was throwing up into a laundry hamper, she said.

“I want to say sorry from the bottom of my heart. I apologize for any hurt or damage or trauma that my behavior, when I didn’t know what I was doing, caused,” Broyles said, explaining she wanted to address the girls directly. “I’m deeply sorry.”

She did not immediately respond to messages from The Washington Post late Monday.

Broyles, a lawyer and former television reporter for KFOR, announced in September that she was challenging Republican Stephanie I. Bice for the U.S. House seat representing Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, which includes parts of Oklahoma City. In November 2020, she lost a Senate race against incumbent James M. Inhofe (R) after receiving 32.75 percent of the vote in Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

The congressional candidate told KFOR that the night started with wine and sushi with a longtime friend whose daughter was having a sleepover with friends. Having “struggled with stress and anxiety and insomnia,” Broyles said, she took sleeping medication her friend had given her and “had an adverse reaction.”

What followed stunned the group of girls.

Parents told NonDoc and KFOR that Broyles repeatedly used the f-word around the girls at the sleepover and called them names, remarking on one girl’s acne and another girl’s Hispanic ethnicity. Broyles told one 12-year-old attendee that she wasn’t going to be as successful as Broyles, the girl told NonDoc, which didn’t identify her.

That girl’s mother, Sarah Matthews, on Wednesday tweeted at Broyles, accusing her of not reaching out to the girls and urging her to apologize to them. “For someone who pontificates to be undyingly pro woman, I am disgusted by your behavior and find it appalling you couldn’t understand why their parents are angry,” Matthews wrote.

Broyles told KFOR that she does not have a substance abuse problem. Asked whether she believed the incident had damaged her campaign, Broyles said she regretted what happened “because of the people who it affected.”