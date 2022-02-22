England ended all remaining covid restrictions Monday amid falling cases, and Australia reopened its borders to overseas travelers, as countries around the world seek a way to “live with the virus.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s message of a return to normalcy was partially blunted since Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms.” Lawmakers from the opposition Labour Party and some public health experts have also criticized Johnson’s move as premature — and even reckless — as the country reported more than 1,000 deaths in the past week.

Australia was expected to receive more than 50 international flights within the first 24 hours of reopening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday. The country had earned the nickname “Hermit Kingdom” after barring nearly all visitors for the first 18 months of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases there fell nearly 20 percent in the past week and are far lower than their January peak.

Here’s what to know