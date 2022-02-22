Australia was expected to receive more than 50 international flights within the first 24 hours of reopening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday. The country had earned the nickname “Hermit Kingdom” after barring nearly all visitors for the first 18 months of the pandemic. Coronavirus cases there fell nearly 20 percent in the past week and are far lower than their January peak.
International travel to Australia resumed on Monday, almost two years after the country closed its borders to tourists.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at a news conference Sunday that 1.2 million people around the world were already “visaed up.”
“The wait is over,” he said. “The tourists are coming back, and my message to them is — to tourists all around the world — pack your bags.”
British tourist Sue Witton told Sky News on Monday that she hadn’t seen her son for 724 days, as they reunited at Melbourne Airport.
“I don’t want to let him go, it’s just beautiful,” she said.
There are no quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors under the reopening. The exception is Western Australia, the largest state by land area, which continues to require travelers to quarantine for seven days until a planned change on March 3.
Unvaccinated tourists over age 12 remain must quarantine for 14 days unless they have a valid exemption.
For the first 18 months of the pandemic, Australia barred almost all visitors, earning it the nicknames of “Fortress Australia” and the “Hermit Kingdom,” and required returning citizens and residents to pay for two weeks of costly hotel quarantine. Caps on returning Australians meant many were stuck overseas, unable to see ailing loved ones or attend weddings or funerals.
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that England would lift all remaining covid restrictions — including mandatory stay-at-home orders for the infected — saying it was time to finally move from government intervention to personal responsibility.
It was to be a victory lap for Johnson, but his message of a return to near-normalcy was blunted as he had to begin his statement to Parliament by offering get-well wishes to Queen Elizabeth II, who is isolating at Windsor Castle after the palace announced Sunday that the 95-year-old monarch had “mild cold like symptoms” brought on by covid-19.
Still, it was a signal moment. After two years of lockdowns, surging sickness, hospitalizations and death, Johnson said it was time to stop restricting “the liberties of the British people.”
LONDON — After being cloistered away from the public for long stretches of the pandemic, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms,” Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on Sunday.
The 95-year-old monarch expected to continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle over the coming week, the palace said, and would continue to “receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”
Her son and heir, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus and went into isolation 10 days earlier, after being at Windsor with the queen. Charles’s wife, Camilla, has since had a positive test as well.