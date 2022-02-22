Police would not confirm that the woman was dropped at the hospital via an Uber. But Uber said Tuesday that it has deactivated the driver and has launched its own investigation.

“Our thoughts are with Ciaya Whetstone’s family as they grieve the loss of their daughter. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation,” a spokesman for the company said in a statement.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of death is under investigation.

Friends told NOLA.com that Whetstone, from Bamberg, S.C., had attended the Carnival parades in Metairie on Friday night before partying with friends. A friend told the news organization that an Uber driver later dropped Whetstone at her apartment and waited for her while she checked on her dog. Then Whetstone, who seemed intoxicated, got back in the Uber, saying she was going to “find her car,” the friend said.

Authorities told The Washington Post they are actively investigating these reports but would not confirm them.

Following Whetstone’s death, friends and classmates expressed their grief on social media, with one writing, “My hearts aches for the loss of a great young lady.” Another wrote that her heart “is torn to pieces,” adding: “Heaven gained one awesome Sweet angel! You will always have a special place in my heart Ciaya Whetstone!”

Another, who referred to Whetstone as “Sissy,” said she couldn’t believe the tragic news was real.

Whetstone was a junior in the College of Business Administration at the University of New Orleans, the school said. Following her death, the university president, John Nicklow, offered condolences:

“As a University, few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student. Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends,” Nicklow said in a statement.

Whetstone’s family could not immediately be reached for comment. But her stepfather, Chris Ferrand, told NOLA.com that her loved ones are “still in such a shock.” He said that the family is working on funeral arrangements.