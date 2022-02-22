After reviewing the bill, Schwartz found unacceptable provisions, such as one that allowed “controversial aspects of history” to only be taught “from a holistic point of view, a complete, neutral and unbiased perspective of the subject matter or prism.”

“But how is that possible?” he asked his fellow lawmakers, adding that it would be difficult for Native and Black Americans to accept.

“I am Jewish, and I cannot accept a neutral, judgment-free approach on the murder of 6 million Jews during World War II.”

Schwartz also pointed to a line in the bill that said no one should feel discomfort or distress when learning about difficult moments in history.

“In learning about the Holocaust, I have suffered a lifetime of discomfort and distress,” he said. “It is essential that as students learn about this dark time in our history, they do feel discomfort and distress.”

He insisted that the House vote no on the bill. Many of his Republican colleagues did.

The bill failed to pass an initial round. However, a bill that outlines limits for teaching critical race theory has advanced within the Senate.

Wyoming is joining many conservative-led states that are targeting critical race theory through the legal system, introducing legislation to ban the academic concept teaching that many U.S. institutions are embedded with racism and racist thought, leading to disparate outcomes for many non-White Americans.

Many conservative leaders take the academic notion to mean blaming White people and making young White boys and girls self-conscious about their Whiteness because they don’t fundamentally understand it. Nine states have passed laws against critical race theory, with more than a dozen others considering similar legislation, according to Brookings Institution, a liberal-leaning policy think tank.

More than a dozen states have directives or laws about how race can be taught in schools with some adding complaint systems. The guidelines have left many educators worried about violating rules they often don’t fully understand, The Washington Post previously reported.

Back in Wyoming, Schwartz said critical race theory isn’t an issue in his state or any others because it is not a subject being taught in any K-12 system, he told The Post.

“It was important to speak against — and defeat — the bill because history instruction should not be restricted by legislatures for political purposes, but taught in a fashion without limitations that provides important lessons for students,” he said.

Rep. Chuck Gray (R) who wrote the House measure, told The Post that it was “disappointing” to see his bill fail because critical race theory “is a belief system totally inconsistent with our Wyoming values.”

Gray also said that Schwartz’s summaries of the bill were “inaccurate.”

His bill would have prohibited public schools from teaching that a person’s race or ethnicity makes them “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

It also would ban teaching “that the United States is fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist.”

Any “aggrieved person” would have been able to bring a complaint against a potential violation, the bill says, and teachers, administrators or districts who violated the order could have been fined up to $5,000.

That bill would have required a state agency to submit a compliance report to the governor and the legislature every year.

The Senate bill, sponsored by Sen. Troy McKeown (R), would mandate “the study of and devotion to American institution and ideals” at all public schools and colleges.

McKeown didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“'American institution and ideals’ shall not include divisive tenets often described as ‘critical race theory’ or a social philosophy of ‘critical theory’ that inflames divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin or other criteria in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the wellbeing of the state of Wyoming and its residents,” the Senate bill says.

That mandatory study may begin as early as kindergarten.

Republican Sen. Lynn Hutchings who represents Cheyenne, said the limits of the bill were necessary because some educators want to go beyond their scope, according to Wyoming Public Media.

“It’s divisive and, for me, it’s scary. Because what it does in essence is it turns the tables. It allows people of color to discriminate against whites…and that to me is evil,” Hutchings said, according to the news station.

McKeown’s bill could clear the Senate this week.

Wyoming consistently ranks among the states with the largest percentage of White Americans. Nearly 93 percent of its residents identify as White while people of other races or those who are two more races are barely 7 percent of the population, according to the latest census data.

Schwartz’s statements before the legislative body have been credited with changing the votes of his many conservative-leaning colleagues, but those who spoke with The Post shared more nuanced and practical reasons for not voting for the bill.

Rep. Jamie Flitner (R) told The Post that she trusts parents and educators to handle curriculum issues at the local level.

“I never want to criminalize educators, nor do I agree with mandates or bans,” she said. “Representative Schwartz’s words were remarkable. I was privileged to be present. I wouldn’t say what he said contributed to how I voted on the bill, but they certainly were worth hearing and contributed much to the debate.”

Rep. Dan Zwontizer (R) shared similar sentiments, saying that as a former government and history major at Georgetown University who now teaches political science as an adjunct, he “strongly objects[s] to a legislative body dictating curriculum based on ideology.”

“The Wyoming Constitution prohibits the legislature selecting curriculum; I believe this falls under that constitutional prohibition,” he said and added that, to his knowledge, critical race theory hasn’t been an issue anywhere in Wyoming until the past year.

For Rep. Robert Wharff (R), listening to the teachers and former teachers in his district influenced his “no” vote.

Goshen County Republican Shelly Duncan told The Post that bills introduced in budget season should be related to the budget or have some necessary emergency. Bills like the one introduced by Gray should be studied during the interim instead of in a budget session.