“On February 23, 2022, the State of Georgia honors one of its most distinguished citizens,” the resolution said, describing Arbery as a loving son, brother and athlete, “prior to the senseless loss of his life because of the color of his skin.”

Story continues below advertisement

It added that Arbery, born in Brunswick, Ga., was “a compassionate and generous man,” who had “left an impact on countless Georgians and Americans.”

Advertisement

Wednesday is the second anniversary of his death.

The day will be marked locally with prayer vigils and memorials. The state legislature also encouraged people in the community to run 2.23 miles in his memory.

The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, established by his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, to honor his legacy and “support Black boys . . . with access to mental wellness resources,” is also encouraging people to “pause” for 23 seconds in memory of him on Wednesday or consider making a $23 donation to the foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

The first Ahmaud Arbery Day comes one day after a federal jury convicted three White men of committing a hate crime when they chased and killed Arbery — the first race-based conviction in any of the high-profile slayings of Black people that sparked mass protests in 2020.

Jurors found the men, Gregory McMichael, 66; Travis McMichael, 36; and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, guilty of all the federal charges they faced: using force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race, and attempted kidnapping.

Defense lawyers maintained that the men had been trying to stop and question Arbery not because of his race, but because the McMichaels suspected him of trespassing at a neighbor’s property in their coastal Georgia subdivision. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said she will determine their federal sentences in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Following the verdict, Cooper-Jones said outside the courthouse: “Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace, but he will now begin to rest in power.”

She added: “We as a family will never get victory because Ahmaud is gone forever.”

The state legislation also noted that Georgia had overturned a “citizen arrest law that was written in the 1800s,” which was relied on by the defense and widely criticized for helping legitimize decades of racist vigilante violence. It also said lawmakers had previously introduced a Hate Crime Act, which seeks to penalize hate crimes in the state.