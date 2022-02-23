A World Health Organization official on Tuesday expressed concern about reduced testing and surveillance of the coronavirus in countries around the world, saying monitoring remains critical.

Speaking during an online question and answer session, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said testing for the virus had fallen off “substantially.” She urged countries to maintain strong surveillance systems to ensure those who are sick get care and to detect and track emerging variants. That does not mean testing everyone; rather, it means testing strategically to understand the virus and where it is circulating.

“We need to be strategic about this, but we cannot abandon it,” Van Kerkhove said. “And what we do not want to see is the dismantling of these surveillance systems that have been put in place for covid-19.”

Although global infections have fallen about 20 percent this week compared to last week, she said the decline “may not be real” due to the reduction in testing. She had the same caveat about deaths — about 68,000 deaths were reported last week, representing a slight decline, but WHO officials have questions about some of the reporting.

Even if the decline is authentic, the number of deaths is concerning, Van Kerkhove said.

“In the third year of this pandemic, far too many people are dying,” she said.

Omicron has become the dominant variant, surpassing delta. WHO officials expect more variants to arise as the virus continues circulating, though they do not know whether future variants will be more or less severe or transmissible. For that reason, testing remains important.

Van Kerkhove also called for caution in lifting measures intended to halt the virus’s spread. She said people should continue masking, maintaining distance, working from home when possible and investing in high-quality ventilation.