In recent days, some cruise lines — including Norwegian and Royal Caribbean International — said they are relaxing mask requirements for vaccinated passengers after putting stricter rules in place during the omicron surge. The industry was hit hard early in the pandemic as horror stories of onboard outbreaks made international headlines.
Vaccinated people should still wear masks when indoors in an area of “substantial or high transmission,” according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Those categories still cover more than 95 percent of the country.
But with new daily cases falling, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said last week that her agency is reviewing its recommendations. “We want to give people a break from things like mask-wearing, when these metrics are better, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things worsen,” she said.
Here's what to know
D.C. region braces as 'Freedom Convoy' spinoffs pop up on social media
Local and federal agencies are preparing for possible traffic disruptions in the D.C. region related to plans inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” that occupied downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks protesting vaccine mandates.
Multiple convoy spinoffs have popped up on social media apps such as Facebook and Telegram, encouraging Americans to mobilize and head to the nation’s capital to protest vaccine mandates. There are many evolving plans, including one man saying he is leading a protest to the Beltway as soon as Wednesday; a permit filed to rally near the Washington Monument on March 1; and other organizers claiming to kick off a trip from California on Wednesday before arriving to their final destination in the D.C. area on March 5.
But extremist researchers say it is still unclear when or if these protests will happen or whether it is social media posturing.
Photos show the covid-19 emergency in Hong Kong
Hong Kong had kept the coronavirus largely at bay since the start of the pandemic.
But the omicron wave has now spread through the city, hitting the unvaccinated and elderly in particular. New coronavirus infections have broken records daily, hitting more than 7,000 on Monday.
WHO official says reduced coronavirus testing is concerning
A World Health Organization official on Tuesday expressed concern about reduced testing and surveillance of the coronavirus in countries around the world, saying monitoring remains critical.
Speaking during an online question and answer session, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said testing for the virus had fallen off “substantially.” She urged countries to maintain strong surveillance systems to ensure those who are sick get care and to detect and track emerging variants. That does not mean testing everyone; rather, it means testing strategically to understand the virus and where it is circulating.
“We need to be strategic about this, but we cannot abandon it,” Van Kerkhove said. “And what we do not want to see is the dismantling of these surveillance systems that have been put in place for covid-19.”
Although global infections have fallen about 20 percent this week compared to last week, she said the decline “may not be real” due to the reduction in testing. She had the same caveat about deaths — about 68,000 deaths were reported last week, representing a slight decline, but WHO officials have questions about some of the reporting.
Even if the decline is authentic, the number of deaths is concerning, Van Kerkhove said.
“In the third year of this pandemic, far too many people are dying,” she said.
Omicron has become the dominant variant, surpassing delta. WHO officials expect more variants to arise as the virus continues circulating, though they do not know whether future variants will be more or less severe or transmissible. For that reason, testing remains important.
Van Kerkhove also called for caution in lifting measures intended to halt the virus’s spread. She said people should continue masking, maintaining distance, working from home when possible and investing in high-quality ventilation.
“Now is not the time to just drop everything,” she said. “We need to be very careful about what is being done, because we have to limit the spread.”