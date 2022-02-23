“This is someone who wants to be remembered, and he has contemplated how he wants to be remembered — not as someone who made a positive impact on society, not someone who brought something good or meaningful to the table, but he wants to be compared to the likes of Hitler or [serial killer Jeffrey] Dahmer or the Parkland school shooter,” Collins said.

Attorneys for Crumbley, 15, contended that being housed at Oakland County Children’s Village would improve his access to education and better serve his frayed mental health. Crumbley is extremely isolated at the county jail, defense attorney Paulette Loftin said.

Oakland County Judge Kwamé L. Rowe said he would rule by next week on where Crumbley should be held.

Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are being held at the same jail as their son on allegations that they ignored warning signs from him and neglected to prevent the Nov. 30 shooting. The prosecutions received widespread attention because it is rare for parents to be charged in connection with crimes allegedly committed by their children.

At Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors painted a picture of Crumbley as cruel, unrepentant and talented at hiding his plans to harm others. Before the shooting, he outlined to a friend a plan to stalk, rape, torture and kill a classmate, prosecutor Markeisha Washington told the judge. In Crumbley’s journal, she said, he wrote that he intended to surrender to police after the shooting so he could revel in the pain he had caused.

Collins argued that Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and terrorism, has not changed since being incarcerated. In a display of his desire for notoriety, she said, he asked while in jail how he could get his “fan mail” and “hate mail.” Crumbley enjoys his dark side, Collins contended.

“He allows people to see who he wants them to see,” Washington said. “And only those close to him, such as his parents, would understand or recognize it. He is fascinated with violence, weapons and seeing others suffer.”

That personality type may make him dangerous at a juvenile facility, where he could have influence over at-risk children and where it would be harder to monitor his conversations with other people, Collins said.

“To place him in a school, a lunchroom cafeteria, a classroom setting with juveniles, just like he enjoyed as he planned for the day he would take off his mask and execute those classmates, is an injustice that no one should have to bear,” she said.

Loftin contended that her client was having a mental health crisis before the shooting, including experiencing hallucinations, and that no one helped him. Crumbley’s attorneys have said he intends to present an insanity defense.

Because federal law requires separation between juveniles and adults in detention, Loftin said, Crumbley rarely interacts with anyone besides his attorneys and exists in “extreme isolation.”

“For someone who has mental health issues, isolation is horrific,” she said.

At the Oakland County jail, Crumbley is kept in a concrete cell with a glass front door, a window, a single bunk and a toilet, Capt. Thomas Bida of the county sheriff’s office testified. He is allowed to make phone calls, watch a TV next to his cell and use a tablet with apps for books — including some Harry Potter books that he has read — movies, games and personal messaging, Bida said.

That tablet, Bida said, has an educational app associated with a nonprofit organization. Crumbley has not received other educational materials and is not earning high school credit.

Juveniles at Children’s Village attend classes, but the facility’s manager, Heather Calcaterra, said she had several concerns about the possibility of Crumbley living there. The center has a staff shortage, she said, and has never housed a resident accused of murdering people at a school.

Calcaterra said she also worried that Crumbley’s presence could traumatize other residents and that he might be a target.

“This was a devastating situation,” she said of the shooting. “And we don’t know what the defendant’s presence on our campus, in the classrooms, on the units, how that may trigger or impact other young people from Oakland County.”

Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and James Crumbley, 45, are scheduled to appear in court Thursday to resume a hearing in their case. On Feb. 8, prosecutors showed online communications between the family and others meant to illustrate Ethan Crumbley’s troubling behavior and his parents’ focus on their own issues.

At one point, the messages show, Crumbley texted his mother while he was home alone to say that he was hallucinating a demon throwing bowls. Jennifer Crumbley did not acknowledge the messages, prosecutors said. “Can you at least text back,” Ethan Crumbley pleaded.

Prosecutors said Crumbley’s parents were unconcerned when they met with school counselors the morning of the shooting to discuss a drawing of a bloodied body and a bullet found on their son’s math assignment. Refusing to take Ethan Crumbley out of the school, prosecutors said, James Crumbley resumed delivering DoorDash orders and Jennifer Crumbley returned to work at a real estate office.

When they learned of the shooting hours later, James Crumbley rushed home to discover that a recently purchased gun was missing, according to a 911 call that he made. Jennifer Crumbley screamed and ran from her office, her co-workers testified. Later that day, she texted her boss, “I need my job please don’t judge me for what my son did.”