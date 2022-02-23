According to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, TSA agents told Barber that there was a warrant for her arrest in Texas, handcuffed her and detained her before Los Angeles airport police arrested her.

In the lawsuit, Farber, 29, says she repeatedly told authorities that she had never been to Texas and had never been accused of a crime, but she was jailed for 13 days without bail before police admitted that they had taken the wrong woman.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Farber’s arrest and imprisonment violated her Fourth Amendment rights because she was detained without probable cause. Authorities did not do “the bare minimum” to confirm her identity, the lawsuit says, which would have shown the officers that she did not have warrants for her arrest.

“Her constitutional rights were violated based on the negligence of the city of Los Angeles,” Rodney Diggs, Farber’s attorney, said in an interview Wednesday.

“They could have easily checked and compared her fingerprints; they could have checked her driver’s license, Social Security number. There are numerous things that they could have done to prevent and avoid her ending up locked up in jail,” Diggs added.

The TSA directed a request for comment to the LAPD, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Farber’s lawsuit says the LAPD mistook her for another woman with whom she “had nothing in common” except her name.

If authorities had compared pictures of both women, the police would have realized that Farber “should not have been arrested at all,” the lawsuit states.

Farber’s friends and family took matters into their own hands, sending the district attorney handling the case in Texas documentation and evidence showing that she was not in Texas the day she was accused of committing a crime.

After days of contacting authorities, the family received a response from the prosecutor in Texas, who said it had been a case of mistaken identity.

“She said, ‘Oh my God, we are so sorry, we will expedite this. We will get her out,’ ” Farber’s mother, Terry Brodie, told Southern California news station ABC7.

Farber’s attorney says the nature of the incident and duration of her imprisonment forever changed her life.

Nearly a year later, Farber is struggling with remnants of the emotional stress caused by the experience, according to a statement Farber’s legal team released Tuesday.

“From law abiding citizen to inmate over night, Bethany is now suffering from anxiety and other symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder,” the statement says.

According to Diggs, Farber is asking for monetary compensation for the emotional distress she endured. He added that police agencies should take this case as an opportunity “to put in place procedures and policies so that they make sure this doesn’t happen again.”