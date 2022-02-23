“This is scary, guys,” one of the people inside said.

Police soon arrived and cleared the crowd, the library said in a Twitter thread.

A recording of the confrontation has gone viral, accruing over 690,000 views on Twitter as of Wednesday morning, and Rhode Island lawmakers and local leaders have since denounced the protesters.

“There is no place for hate in our communities or state,” Gov. Dan McKee (D) tweeted. “The video showing a group waving Nazi flags last night in PVD is unacceptable and disgusting. I stand with those condemning last night’s acts.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The event on Monday took place at the Red Ink Community Library, which describes itself as a nonprofit center with a reading room and organizing space. Around a half-dozen attendees gathered at 6 p.m. to celebrate the 174th anniversary of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publishing “The Communist Manifesto.” About 45 minutes later, they were interrupted by around 15 to 20 protesters, the Providence Journal reported.

“Their disruption did not go unnoticed,” the library tweeted. “Several community members yelled at the fascists to go home, joining our condemnation of this despicable display.”

Outnumbered, the event attendees stayed inside and locked the door. One woman continued the reading while others stood up and recorded the crowd outside as the protesters chanted “131,” a possible reference to the 131 Crew, also known as the Nationalist Social Club. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group’s name comes from an alphanumeric code for ACA, or Anti Communist Action.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The ADL classifies the Nationalist Social Club as a neo-Nazi group with members who “consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race.” The club’s chapters, which are mainly in New England, also aim to stand up against communist activity.

A video taken by one of the reading attendees shows members of the crowd yelling obscenities and holding a large red flag with a swastika and SS bolts.

“I don’t know what they wanted,” David Raileanu, director of the library, told the Journal. “I know they did an effective job of disrupting our event. They did an effective job of being terrorizing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The library is hosting a virtual community meeting on Saturday to “brainstorm and devise plans for collective security,” the flier says.

Advertisement

Since the incident earlier this week, several local Jewish organizations have condemned the “abhorrent” demonstration.

“Our shared humanity relies on a society that does not hate or discriminate,” the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, the Board of Rabbis of Greater Rhode Island and the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center said in a joint statement. “We must respond collectively with conviction, exposing hatred to the light.”

Jorge Elorza, the mayor of Providence, encouraged community members to contact law enforcement if they have any information about the group.