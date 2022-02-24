“I want to thank the person who put this anonymous letter in my office,” Parkison told reporters at the news conference. “Without them, this could still be going on.”

Blair has since been indicted on 18 counts of aggravated statutory rape, four counts of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and one count of solicitation of a minor. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 17 at the time of the abuse, according to the indictment.

Although the indictment identifies eight minors who say they were sexually abused by Blair, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said there are nine known victims. Seven of them are still underage Guy said at the news conference.

Blair could not be reached by The Washington Post. Her attorney, Robert Kurtz, declined to comment.

The anonymous letter sparked a months-long investigation that led to Blair’s indictment, Guy said.

On Dec. 9, 2021, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office received a referral from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services informing investigators of Blair’s alleged sexual encounters with minors at McMinn Central High School.

Detectives interviewed parents and victims, and “additional information came to light,” Guy said in a news release.

Then, on Dec. 15, detectives went to Blair’s residence, spoke with her and executed a search warrant at her property. That day, Blair was served with a letter from Parkison, the director of McMinn County Schools, banning her from school property or any school activities.

“The search warrant revealed additional evidence, and our investigation grew larger as more parents and victims contacted us,” Guy said. Detectives presented the case to a McMinn County grand jury on Feb. 15, which indicted Blair that same day.

Blair turned herself in to authorities that afternoon, according to the news release.

Guy encouraged anyone else with information about Blair to come forward.