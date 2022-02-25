The 32-year-old striker for Dynamo Moscow joined a growing chorus of prominent Russian figures to vocally oppose President Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine, including Russian rapper Oxxxymiron, who canceled upcoming shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow.
“I’m sure you can understand me; I can’t entertain you while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine, while Kyiv residents are forced to hide in the basements and subway, and while people are dying,” he said in Russian on Instagram, Insider reported.
Thousands of people also gathered in cities across Russia on Thursday to protest the invasion, including hundreds in Moscow who chanted “no to war,” The Washington Post reported.
Mass demonstrations are outlawed in Russia, and more than 1,700 protesters were arrested in at least 47 cities, The Post reported.
Smolov’s message follows weeks of Russian forces building up near the Ukrainian border. The soccer player’s post could prove unpopular under a regime known for punishing those who denounce the government. For nearly two decades, political opponents, lawyers, journalists and outspoken critics of Putin have been killed or died under mysterious circumstances.
Following Thursday’s invasion, several Ukrainian officials reported that rockets struck Kyiv, the country’s capital, early Friday morning. United States officials have warned that the city could fall quickly as Russian forces approach the capital. Some Ukrainians are trying desperately to flee the country.
Smolov is not the only soccer player to publicly denounce the invasion this week. On Thursday, Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, 28, pulled up his jersey after scoring a goal during a UEFA Europa League game and revealed a white T-shirt that read, “No War in Ukraine.”
Following his goal for Atalanta, Ukrainan international Ruslan Malinovskyi revealed a shirt that read "No war in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/eChLpIpheC— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2022
That same day, players from Barcelona and Napoli held a white banner reading “STOP WAR” in red letters before the start of their Europa League match, ESPN reported.
Barcelona and Napoli players displayed a banner that read 'STOP WAR' before their Europa League match. pic.twitter.com/TCYWiPLbij— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 24, 2022
The invasion of Ukraine could have broader implications for the sports world. Early Friday, the Union of European Football Associations announced that this spring’s Champions League final, scheduled for May 28 in St. Petersburg, will be moved to Paris after Russia’s attack.
On Thursday, Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel also announced he will not race in the Russian Grand Prix, while the Hass F1 team scrubbed its vehicles of logos from its Russian sponsor, the Associated Press reported.
Smolov started playing soccer when he was 7 and later graduated from the Master-Saturn football academy. In 2007, he joined Dynamo Moscow, where he made his debut in the Premier League.
At the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, Smolov scored a goal and helped defeat New Zealand 2-0 as Putin watched from the stands in St. Petersburg, the New York Times reported. Smolov was named Man of the Match.