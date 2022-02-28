“This is, as far as I can see at this point, a domestic-violence-related sort of incident,” Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference.
Just after 5 p.m., an employee for the Church in Sacramento was upstairs when they heard a round of gunshots, Grassmann said. The worker quickly exited the building and called 911 at 5:07 p.m. By the time first responders arrived on the scene, all five victims were dead in a room in the main sanctuary, authorities said.
The mother of the children, who was out of town at the time of the shooting, had previously filed a restraining order against the father, the sheriff told reporters.
“It’s very upsetting,” Jones said. “You know, there’s a lot of ways that this could have unfolded, and obviously it’s a tragedy no matter how it unfolds. There is just no explanation of how these violence and domestic relationships go bad.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he is in communication with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard,” Newsom wrote in a statement on Twitter. “In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.