Now, as a 27-year-old mother of a toddler, Martin’s death still brings on waves of grief and the added responsibility of one day telling her daughter about the friend she loved who became one of the faces that sparked a widespread quest for racial justice.

Ten years ago, a trip to the grocery store for a bottle of iced tea and a bag of Skittles ended in a foot chase that left the 17-year-old Martin dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was shot by George Zimmerman, then a 28-year-old neighborhood watch coordinator in Sanford, Fla.

Saturday marked the 10-year anniversary.

The death of Martin — remembered by friends as a lovable prankster in a hoodie — ignited modern-day social justice activists and left his loved ones with enduring bereavement.

Over the past decade, his friends went on to do what many young adults experience — dance at prom, graduate high school, attend college. Some entered parenthood, while others moved away to escape the familiar and chase their dreams.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s bitter because he’s not here to witness it,” Burch said. “He’s not here to celebrate and didn’t get those chances.”

Burch spoke to Martin on what would be his last day, telling him to call her back because Martin, an avid movie fan, was engrossed by whatever he was watching at his father’s home.

Days later, she awoke to a call from Aiyanna Fleming, her best friend since kindergarten and a mutual friend of Martin, asking about what happened to Martin after seeing “RIP” posts across Facebook.

A post from Tracy Martin, his father, confirmed his death and notified others that arrangements were being made without providing details of how he died.

“I didn’t know how to feel,” Burch said. “I just sat there and scrolled through the post. I don’t think it hit me until later.”

Martin, Burch and Fleming had planned to spend time gliding across the rink of Galaxy Skateway in Davie, Fla., where they would often slurp Icees, eat pizza and twirl glow sticks, once he returned from Sanford.

Instead, Burch and Fleming spent the next weeks wiping away tears, trying not to listen to conversations swirling about Martin in school. At times, they shut down.

Fleming, 26, remembers crying “a good two weeks,” causing her eyes to swell shut as she struggled to endure Martin’s unexpected loss.

“At first, the story wasn’t really major news down here. A lot of people heard about it or may have heard of him,” Fleming said. “It was really hard because people would talk about it.”

Burch cried during her hair appointment leading up to the wake.

“I remember yelling and screaming, ‘It doesn’t look like him,’ because it didn’t,” she said.

Fleming remembers trying to make sense of the Martin she last saw in a casket, the story Zimmerman gave of Martin’s final moments and the 911 tapes.

“I went to the wake to see,” she said. “There’s only so much makeup you can put on them. When I saw him in the casket, looking at him in the casket, he didn’t have any bruises on him.”

T-shirts and hoodies in Martin’s honor proliferated after his funeral and as more details about his death became public, Fleming said.

She remembers calling her dad to pick her up from school when the mention of Martin’s name in classrooms and images of his face on T-shirts became too much to bear.

As teenagers, Fleming and Burch leaned on each other to get themselves through the hurt they felt. They’re still best friends as adults.

A young adult of color may not feel comfortable going home and talking to parents about death, said Antionette Edmonds, a mental health counselor and therapist in South Florida, because they may be told, “You’ll get over it” and “They’re in a better place.”

“Young adults depend on friends because they get it,” she added.

Seeing clearly

Some of Martin’s friends said they were a bit ignorant about racism and Black history before his death and that his trial delivered bitter spoonfuls of truth that are still relevant.

Despite violence that was in the background of their lives in Miami Gardens, they still expected the legal system to deliver justice for their slain friend. They said they never saw it.

Martin’s friends said it seemed like Trayvon was put on trial, not Zimmerman. The quiet boy who they said would fully reveal his personality only after he warmed up to people was painted in local and national reports as a hoodie-wearing thug with a predilection for marijuana and school mischief. Images of Martin throwing up middle fingers and flaunting a gold grill on his bottom teeth circulated as Zimmerman faced a majority-White jury.

Advertisement

Samantha Bowers, 26, another friend of Martin, said the rose-colored glasses she wore to see the world were ripped off her face with the Zimmerman trial.

Racial tension wasn’t at the forefront of Bowers’s mind growing up. The professional dancer said she saw her mom have close relationships with a White boss and White co-workers, and the subject was rarely broached. There was a time in elementary school when she won a book contest that resulted in her arguing with her grandmother about being Black and not Brown.

“Trayvon showed me what America was,” she said. “I was walking around here naive.”

Fleming also never cared to engage in conversations about race before Martin died because they made her uncomfortable. Now, the thought of talking to children she hopes to have someday comes with a crushing level of responsibility and discomfort.

“I knew Black people always got dealt the short hand,” she said of her younger self. “Once Trayvon died, it was worse than I actually thought. When he died, you started to see more stuff happening. Since social media was growing. Everybody knows now. It’s recorded.”

Martin’s presence — and absence — have crept up on his friends over the years in different settings.

The theft of Fleming’s cellphone and iPod in 2011 saddened her because it contained images and video of her and Martin together.

Fleming also remembers Martin’s name being mentioned and people wearing hoodies in his honor when she was a student at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.

“He did leave a mark here with the hoodies,” she said. “He always had on a hoodie. A gray hoodie.”

Bowers has found that leaving Miami for Atlanta has meant fewer questions about Martin.

“I very rarely tell someone Trayvon was my friend,” she said. “Next thing you know, I’m crying.”

If Martin had lived to be 27 today, Bowers said, he probably would still be slim but with a beard and a nice lowboy haircut.

“I know he would be looking fine,” she said. “He would look like just a nice-looking Black man.”

The gatherings to honor Martin have dwindled over the years as his friends have found themselves occupied with work, travel and child rearing.

Burch said she intends to tell her 3-year-old daughter about the friend she met in a ninth-grade biology class, how he loved talking on the phone and video chatting. She will tell her that Martin was a person — not just a hashtag. She will tell her why his life mattered.