Now, just as quickly, World Taekwondo has stripped Putin of the honor as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine.
“World Taekwondo strongly condemns the brutal attacks on innocent lives in Ukraine, which go against the World Taekwondo vision of ‘Peace is More Precious than Triumph’ and the World Taekwondo values of respect and tolerance,” the organization said in a statement Monday.
The organization also said it would not allow Russian or Belarusian flags to be waved or anthems to be played at its events — and its tournaments, along with those of the European Taekwondo Union, will not be held in Russia. “World Taekwondo’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and we hope for a peaceful and immediate end to this war,” the statement added.
World Taekwondo is among several international sports organizations to strip Putin of the honors awarded to him over the years. On Sunday, the International Judo Federation said it was suspending Putin, a judo black belt, as its honorary president and ambassador. FINA, the international organization governing water sports, on Tuesday withdrew the prestigious FINA Order it awarded Putin in 2014.
The penalties on the Russian president are among a flood of actions being taken by international sports organizations to condemn the invasion of Ukraine. FIFA, the world’s governing soccer body, and its European counterparts on Monday suspended Russians from international competition, as the International Olympic Committee recommended that sporting organizations not allow Russian and Belarusian players to participate in sporting events. Organizations governing hockey, ice skating, tennis and other sports have taken varying measures against the country.
Putin has long touted his involvement in sports and projected a strongman image. Photos have circulated of the Russian leader playing hockey, hunting shirtless and taking opponents down on the judo mat. In particular, Putin has broadcast his judo skills — having produced videos and written books about the martial art form — even as some have questioned if he’s actually any good, as The Post has reported.
World Taekwondo in 2013 awarded Putin the black belt “in recognition of President Putin’s work in developing taekwondo in Russia,” the organization said at the time.
In November, former president Donald Trump was also given the honor of the highest-level black belt, the New York Post reported.