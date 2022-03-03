Jurors, who heard testimony from roughly 30 witnesses during the trial, deliberated for about three hours Thursday, following closing arguments. The verdict marks a milestone in the high-profile case, which sent people spilling into the streets in the summer of 2020 to demonstrate against police use of force, particularly against Black Americans. As Louisville seeks to reform its police department, the Justice Department is conducting a sweeping investigation of its practices.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Outside the courtroom, Hankison’s attorney, Stew Mathews, said he thought Hankison’s own testimony helped win the case. Hankison took the stand Wednesday.

“Justice was done,” Mathews told reporters. “The verdict was proper, and we’re thrilled.”

Local activists who have long been pushing for police reform said they were disappointed by the verdict. Shauntrice Martin, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Louisville, said she would continue to press for an end to qualified immunity-- legal precedents that protect government officials, including police officers, who are accused of violating constitutional right. She also is fighting for more transparency in how police contracts are created and support families impacted by police use of force.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fight continues, and we have priorities that are bigger than Hankison,” she said.

Advertisement

Several activists also said they were awaiting the results of an ongoing FBI probe into Taylor’s killing. The agency is investigating possible federal civil rights violations.

Hankison was the only officer charged in the drug raid on the apartment where Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, lived with her sister. No narcotics were found in Taylor’s unit, and no one was directly charged in her death. In June 2020, Hankison was fired from the police department for allegedly showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” — the same language used in the wanton endangerment charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Still, Hankison maintains that he acted appropriately. Asked by his attorney Wednesday whether he believed he did anything wrong, Hankison replied, “absolutely not.” In emotional testimony, he told the court that he returned fire to protect himself and his fellow officers at Taylor’s apartment.

Advertisement

Hankison said he felt “sincere empathy” for the neighboring couple, Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton. As for Taylor, he said, “She didn’t need to die that night.”

Hankison testified that when his colleague breached the door of Taylor’s apartment with a battering ram, he saw a large muzzle flash and felt its percussion. The light illuminated the hallway, he said, and he saw “a subject in a shooting stance, at the ready.”

Story continues below advertisement

That stance and the size of the flash made Hankison believe the person had a rifle, like an AR-15, he told the court. The only firearm found in Taylor’s apartment was a licensed 9mm handgun that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, used to unload one shot. No rifle was found.

After the muzzle flash, Hankison said he saw Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly fall to the ground and say that he had been hit. Hankison testified that he ran back through the apartment complex’s breezeway and around to a sliding-glass door to get out of the line of fire.

Advertisement

He heard what sounded like a volley back and forth between two guns, he said, and saw another muzzle flash. Hankison testified that he fired at the flashes to stop the perceived threat to his fellow officers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I knew Sgt. Mattingly was down, and I knew they were trying to get to him,” Hankison said. “And it appeared to me that they were being executed with this rifle.”

As the flashes continued, Hankison said he shot at them through a bedroom window covered with blinds and drapes. Then, he said, all firing ceased. Hankison estimated that five to 10 seconds passed between when Mattingly was struck and when Hankison stopped firing.

During closing arguments Thursday, Mathews blamed the exchange of gunfire on Walker, who has said he did not know the people entering his apartment were police. Mathews also attempted to cast doubt about whether Walker had a handgun or a rifle. Only a handgun was found in the apartment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But a .223 shell casing, commonly used in rifles, was found outside and another was found in a bedroom of Taylor’s apartment, Mathews said. He added that Taylor’s family was given access to the apartment the day of the raid.

“I have a problem with coincidences sometimes,” he said. “It just is a bit curious.”

Mathews argued that although Hankison could not see a human target when he fired, the muzzle flashes that he was aiming at had to have originated from a person. He also said Hankison did not know there was an apartment behind Taylor’s that his bullets could enter and that, even if he had, he still would have needed to shoot.

“The fact that his bullets traveled through apartment 4, through the drywall, common wall, to apartment 3 is a terrible thing,” Mathews said. “But it’s not criminal, ladies and gentlemen. It’s kind of like what you might call collateral damage.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Barbara Maines Whaley attempted to refute the idea that Hankison acted reasonably. He shot “wildly” through a patio door without visibility and aimed in a different direction than the officers in the line of fire, she said.

Those officers, Whaley said, “didn’t start shooting in revenge” after Mattingly was struck in the thigh.

Whaley contended that a muzzle flash can only be considered an active threat, and therefore be acceptable to shoot at, if it illuminates a person with a pointed gun. Hankison had 20 years of training and would have been aware of the risk of firing blindly, Whaley said. And, she said, he certainly would have seen the other apartment doors in the breezeway.

Story continues below advertisement

Whaley also emphasized that none of the bullet holes from the raid were consistent with an AR-15 rifle.

“The reason there were no AR bullets and no AR bullet holes and nobody that got shot with an AR is because there was never one,” she said.

Advertisement

Before the verdict was read, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said it was hard and necessary for her to sit in the courtroom with Hankison during the proceedings. Some days, she said, she struggles to engage with all that has happened since Taylor was killed almost two years ago.

“I’d like to stay in bed, but how do you do that?” Palmer asked. “You have a community of people still willing to fight. So you get up and show up.”