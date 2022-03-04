“The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out," he said. "You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service.”

Graham added that if Russians do not want to live in darkness and be isolated from the rest of the world, then “you need to step up to the plate.”

Other members of Congress swiftly criticized Graham’s tweets as reckless, including members of his own party.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said, “This is an exceptionally bad idea.” Sanctions and boycotts of Russian oil and gas are solutions, along with military aid for the Ukrainians, Cruz said.

“But we should not be calling for the assassination of heads of state,” he added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Graham’s remarks “dangerous” and “unhinged.”

While we are all praying for peace & for the people of Ukraine, this is irresponsible, dangerous & unhinged.



We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom.



Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations.



Americans don’t want war. https://t.co/l2hqiUbZGv — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) March 4, 2022

“We need leaders with calm minds & steady wisdom,” she wrote. “Not blood thirsty warmongering politicians trying to tweet tough by demanding assassinations.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said calls for Putin’s assassination from United States politicians “aren’t helpful.”

“I really wish our members of Congress would cool it and regulate their remarks as the administration works to avoid WWlll,” Omar tweeted. “As the world pays attention to how the US and [its] leaders are responding.”

Norman Eisen, who served as U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic during the Obama administration, said such comments would only raise tensions.

“Now Putin can say ‘one of the most senior U.S. Senators has called for my assassination,’” Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said. "Why would you want to help him?

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.

Some online critics questioned whether the senator’s tweets violated Twitter’s rules against violence. Twitter did not respond a request for comment from The Post late Thursday.

Graham, a retired Air Force officer, has long been critical of Putin. Once an influential member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Graham in 2016 accused Russia of hacking his campaign email account, CNN reported. He said Russia was "trying to destabilize democracy all over the world. Not just here,” according to the outlet.

Graham also called for Russians to assassinate Putin during a Thursday appearance on “Hannity” on Fox News. Moreover, he introduced legislation this week calling for Putin to be investigated for war crimes.